JOHNSON: Securing the border from South Dakota

Securing our border has been at the forefront of this administration’s agenda and rightfully so. I traveled down to the southern border earlier this year and real progress is being made there, however, there is more work to be done.

In the last year, we experienced a true crisis on our southern border with unprecedented numbers of illegal border crossings. Congress and the administration have been focused on how best to combat this crisis, so I welcomed the opportunity to visit a business right here in South Dakota that is playing a key part in increasing security at our borders.

There are big things happening at Ehresmann Engineering in Yankton. Family owned and operated since 1983, this organization has been involved in border security for twenty years. Ehresmann produces remote video surveillance systems (RVSS) for use along our southern and northern border, with most of their towers utilized at the southern border.