ROUNDS: 2019 Year in Review

As 2019 comes to a close, I’ve had time to reflect on the past year. As a state, we celebrated the commissioning of the USS South Dakota, a Vi…

Commentary: Will the Supreme Court protect democracy or Trump in 2020? It can't do both

Will the Supreme Court stand up to the Trump administration in 2020? This question is enormously important, affecting the lives of many, as well as the future of constitutional democracy in the United States. President Trump has taken legal positions unlike those of any other president in American history, treading into dangerous territory far beyond what the Constitution allows. But will any ...

Columnists

Commentary: Walmart shaming shows country's class divide

In case you still don't realize it, even before you struggle out of bed to head for a job you fear you may lose at any moment, you are already totally screwed. The deals have long-since been made. Palms have been greased. Connected friends and relatives hired and paid. Golden parachutes assigned to already wealthy CEOs. Platinum-plated pension and health care plans parceled out. Aspen and Maui ...