JONES: Better roads matter for to everyone

From what I have learned, every local contractor that does street/road repair is booked up with projects and even if they were showered with more money, they could not take on anything else. Our current street repair long range plan is created and discussed with the local contractors in order to assure there will be ample crews available to do what we want to do, both now and in the future.

One of the most important parts of the street plan is to keep good roads good. Time, money, and effort are put into this part of the plan to assure that we keep our good roads in good condition. But what about the other ugly, bumpy roads in many of our local neighborhoods? What does it take to get them repaired?

For a completely new road, the decision comes from underground. No, not some subversive group of people who refuse to come out from the shadows, but rather the underground infrastructure, such as water and sewer lines. If they are bad, they must be replaced, which means, of course a nice new road on top. These projects must be coordinated with other service providers, such as natural gas, cable and internet providers, and so on.