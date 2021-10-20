JONES: Better roads matter for to everyone

Streets. Streets. Streets.
If you talk to 100 residents of Rapid City, I am confident that at least 85% of them will say that better roads and streets is a high needs area for our city. Many local elected officials, including myself, have run for local office, making better streets a priority of their campaign. Be they small local neighborhood roads or major thoroughfares, better streets and roads matter to all of us.
After being on the Rapid City Council (representing Ward 1) for a little over a year now, I have learned a great deal about the process of how streets are repaired and what it takes to prioritize a street for repair. I have learned a great deal from Public Works Director Dale Tech about the process and am amazed what must take place in order to get repair or replacement of bad streets and roads.
The first item, of course, is money. We have many projects that need funding or that need more funding and prioritizing where the money goes each year is a difficult challenge. The mayor presents the budget, the council reviews it, makes suggestions for changes, debates certain items that need debating, and then it is finally approved. Does more money in the street repair budget mean more streets will be repaired? Stand by for the answer as it may be too shocking for even Halloween.
The answer is…probably not! Yes, that’s right. This, like many other items, cannot be fixed simply by throwing more money at it, like governments have been trying to do for years. We in Rapid City are limited by the crews and workers available to do our street repair contracts.
From what I have learned, every local contractor that does street/road repair is booked up with projects and even if they were showered with more money, they could not take on anything else. Our current street repair long range plan is created and discussed with the local contractors in order to assure there will be ample crews available to do what we want to do, both now and in the future.
One of the most important parts of the street plan is to keep good roads good. Time, money, and effort are put into this part of the plan to assure that we keep our good roads in good condition. But what about the other ugly, bumpy roads in many of our local neighborhoods? What does it take to get them repaired?
For a completely new road, the decision comes from underground. No, not some subversive group of people who refuse to come out from the shadows, but rather the underground infrastructure, such as water and sewer lines. If they are bad, they must be replaced, which means, of course a nice new road on top. These projects must be coordinated with other service providers, such as natural gas, cable and internet providers, and so on.
Rapid City has an ongoing five-year plan, funded mostly by the CIP, to do streets and roads in our local neighborhoods. It is never enough and it is never fast enough. I am thrilled that we have had several projects in Ward 1 be completed this construction season. Each one, no matter the size of the project, is a victory for those that drive and those that live by these improved areas.
So we drive on and do the best we can. I assure you that your city council wants better roads and the topic plays an important role in many of our discussions. The residents of Rapid City deserve the best, and I pledge to continue to work hard to spend your tax dollars wisely and continue to make Rapid City the Star of the West.
Pat Jones is an alderman for Ward One on the Rapid City Council.