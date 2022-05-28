JONES: Speed is the enemy of safety

As an elected representative at the local level we are, and should be, very accessible to those we represent. I like that. I appreciate hearing from my constituents and try to do whatever I can to be of assistance to their needs, answer questions, or work together to solve their problem.

The issue I expected to hear the most complaints about was the condition of our streets. No surprises there. The one I did not expect to be so prevalent is speeding. Yes folks, we have a serious speeding problem throughout Rapid City and we all need to do something about it. But what exactly is that something?

Most complaints about speeding include requests for more police patrols, more radar, and more tickets to be written. I appreciate how our police department responds to these calls and they continue to do their best to add extra coverage to areas of high need. We cannot, however, radar, patrol, and ticket our way out of this problem. Many of our residential area and neighborhoods have become race tracks, and we all know the dangers that behavior brings to the safety and sanctity of our family areas. Anyone who drives needs to slow down, drive the speed limit, and set the example on the road. Sounds simple. Sounds effective. Sounds naive. It is probably all of these.

Try this sometime. . .Drive north or south on 5th street and set your cruise control to 30 mph, which is the posted speed limit. See how many cars go flying by, some of them even wave at you with one finger!

If we ALL make an effort to slow down we can ALL make a difference. Driving is a privilege and gives you the freedom and power to go from point A to point B, and with any type of great power comes great responsibility.

We can't expect government to solve all of our problems. Communities live, thrive, and survive based on an unspoken and unwritten understanding and agreement. Those that live there agree to follow basic rules of citizenry. You may have a license to drive but you not have the right to speed.

I encourage all drivers to be aware of the dangers of speeding and start showing genuine care and concern for those around us. Speed is the enemy of safety.

Pat Jones serves Ward One on the Rapid City Council.

