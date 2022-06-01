JONES: Time to set the record straight

As your Ward 1 Councilman, I must address a disturbing campaign tactic circulating in our community. I attempted to resolve this situation quietly, not to cause any pain or embarrassment to anyone involved; however, I must set the record straight.

Ryan Mechaley is one of many former students and when he contacted me last January about his upcoming candidacy for Pennington County Sheriff, I was proud of his efforts (as I would any of my former students) and encouraged him to seek this position with hard work, honesty and dignity.

Given my position on the City Council, I have been closely following all of the local, state and national elections. I do my best to listen and learn about our candidates because informed voters are the very best kind.

It was never my intention to endorse any candidate during this election cycle; yet, somehow my picture and erroneous information began circulating on the Mechaley website. So, last January I contacted Mr. Mechaley, requesting to correct the information and I was told he would do so.

Last week I received phone calls asking me why my photo was on a Mechaley mailing. I was shocked to hear this, as I never gave permission to his campaign to use my photo, name or endorsement.

I contacted Mr. Mechaley immediately and told him I never gave permission to use my name or photo. He apologized and told me he did not know my photo was going to be on the mailer and he would contact his campaign manager, Jordan Mason, to ensure it would not happen again. I appreciated his assurances and took him at his word. To be fair and transparent, I also contacted the other candidate for sheriff Mr. Brian Mueller to explain the situation.

I spent a great amount of time these past few months, especially last week, explaining myself regarding the misuse of my photo and clarifying potential misconceptions. I thought the issue was over.

Despite my numerous attempts to privately resolve this matter, this past weekend Mr. Mechaley’s campaign manager informed me a new mailer with my picture and endorsement would be circulating before election day and there was nothing to stop the process.

I find these tactics not only disappointing, but very concerning. I am a firm believer how you campaign and who you surround yourself during elections speak volumes on how you will serve your desired position. It appears my kindness and advice to a former student was turned into unauthorized use of my photo and endorsement.

So, I ask you, if you receive another campaign mailer from Mr. Mechaley’s campaign with my photo and/or endorsement is on it, understand it is without my permission. It does not carry or offer any endorsement for or against any candidate for sheriff.

Despite this unnecessary drama, I wish both sheriff candidates the best of luck in these last days of their campaigns; and encourage all registered voters to get out and vote on (or before ) June 7.

Pat Jones serves Ward One on the Rapid City Council.

