KENNER: Get involved before you criticize

I am writing to present a correct understanding of the RCAS Academy Program, which represents a significant effort of teachers and administration of RCAS and members from various aspects of the private business sector, contrary to the “YOURS” Opinion (certainly not mine) in the Journal Friday June 25.
Briefly, I am a product of the RCAS district, with over 40 years of experience in consulting, teaching and research of which 28 were as a professor in Civil and Environmental Engineering at SD Mines. Over the past three years I have been an active participant in the development of the Science and Engineering Academy. The students do not sign a contract.
They are simply selecting a course in a pathway that they have strong interest in, and it involves three course opportunities, not the entire curriculum. They can change that pathway at the start of any quarter. From the beginning the task force identified the need to provide opportunity for both trade and technical fields and those choices are available in the program.
As far as “kindling” goes that is the purpose of the program, to provide our children and grandchildren opportunities to explore and gain knowledge about careers they may be interested in. Referencing the Journal article by Arianne Cohen (June 26) and my own experience at SD Mines many young people go to college not sure of what they will do. That is exactly the objective of the Academies program, to better prepare students as they make critical career path choices during and after high school.
With regard to “favored industries” the Sciences and Engineering Academy is sponsored by Dr. Rama (Distinguished Professor and Researcher SD Mines) in honor of his late wife Dr. Vijaya Ramakrishnan, a distinguished teacher and leader in academics who devoted her career to educating young people in the sciences in the RCAS system. It is easy to sit back and criticize something you know nothing about.
What is needed are people who are willing to devote time and become involved in the program by sharing your experiences, leading student projects, and many other ways. I encourage you to contact the RCAS and see how you can become involved.
There are not many greater joys than seeing the excitement of students as they learn and grow.
Scott J Kenner is a Professor Emeritus in Civil and Environmental Engineering at South Dakota School of Mines and Technology. He was also an active participant in the workgroup that developed the Science and Engineering Academy.