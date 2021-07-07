KENNER: Get involved before you criticize

I am writing to present a correct understanding of the RCAS Academy Program, which represents a significant effort of teachers and administration of RCAS and members from various aspects of the private business sector, contrary to the “YOURS” Opinion (certainly not mine) in the Journal Friday June 25.

Briefly, I am a product of the RCAS district, with over 40 years of experience in consulting, teaching and research of which 28 were as a professor in Civil and Environmental Engineering at SD Mines. Over the past three years I have been an active participant in the development of the Science and Engineering Academy. The students do not sign a contract.

They are simply selecting a course in a pathway that they have strong interest in, and it involves three course opportunities, not the entire curriculum. They can change that pathway at the start of any quarter. From the beginning the task force identified the need to provide opportunity for both trade and technical fields and those choices are available in the program.