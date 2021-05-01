KILLER: The American Jobs Plan – An opportunity for positive economic growth for all South Dakotans and tribes in South Dakota

For over 10 years, I have had the privilege and honor of serving the people of South Dakota. First as a member of the State House of Representatives, then as a State Senator, and now as President of the Oglala Sioux Tribe. Each of these roles has reinforced my core belief that our state and my tribe have the immense potential to succeed if and when meaningful opportunities that focus on our communities arise. The American Jobs Plan is such an opportunity.

The American Jobs Plan is a multi-point, locally focused investment in the rebuilding of our regional and national economies. It will create millions of critically needed jobs as the American workforce is mobilized to expand, modernize, and rebuild our country's aging infrastructure over the next eight years.

Recently, I provided testimony to Congress stating these investments will pay off in the short term for South Dakota families and hard-working individuals, both in terms of employment and in terms of improved access to safer roads, reliable internet, adequate housing, cleaner air and water, and so much more. In the long term, the Plan will lead the way to the revitalization of domestic manufacturing and small businesses with a renewed competitiveness for our American entrepreneurship in the global market that will, in turn, create greater stability for good middle-class jobs right here at home.