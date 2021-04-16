KIRBY: Healthy democracy requires competition

I am a fourth generation South Dakotan and a lifelong Republican. I was once again disappointed last week as another legislative session came to an end marked by senseless disputes between far-right Republicans and their slightly more moderate brethren on issues of little importance to most of us. They debate issues like limiting the rights of the small number of transgender people in our state to participate in sports or use public bathrooms. Or undoing what the voters passed through initiative at the previous election. Meanwhile, issues such as economic development, health care, election reform, infrastructure improvement and other projects designed to make our state better are neglected. Politics in Pierre have become a broken record. It’s not hard to understand why.

Our election system in South Dakota is broken, as it is in so many one-party states across the country. It gives absolute power to the majority party. That’s not who we’re supposed to be. South Dakotans love competition. Republicans in particular. In fact, our state party celebrates free enterprise and capitalism in its platform.

So why does it fear competition in our elections?