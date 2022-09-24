KRAUSE: New social studies proposal is no joke

South Dakota’s newly proposed social studies content standards could easily be mistaken for a bad joke. Unfortunately, the proposal is very serious.

As the parent of a first grader, I looked first at the proposed standards for that grade. They are wildly age inappropriate. Among many other things, first grade students would be required to:

• “Tell the story of” the Persian Wars, Peloponnesian War, Punic War, Roman civil wars, conquests of Alexander the Great, French and Indian War, and War for Independence.

• “Identify” the “major cultural features, stories, and contributions” of ancient India, Babylon, China, Rome, Athens, and the Hebrews.

• “Identify” figures in Greek mythology, key Roman Emperors, and events of the Roman Empire.

• “Tell the biography of” Christopher Columbus, George Washington, and Thomas Jefferson.

• “Tell the story of” the founding of Jamestown, the founding of Plymouth and Massachusetts Bay, the Boston Massacre, the Boston Tea Party, Paul Revere’s ride, the Battles of Lexington and Concord, and “of how the Americans won the War of Independence.”

• “Explain” the history of slavery, European motivations for exploration, the triangle trade, the Columbian exchange, “the rule of law, compared and contrasted in the Magna Carta to the arbitrary rule of man,” “why the colonists declared independence,” and the meaning of “created equal.”

How was something so out of touch seriously proposed? A lesson in recent history is revealing.

South Dakota’s content standards are revised every seven years or so, with subjects being rotated so that everything is not updated at once. This normally sleepy process was completed in 2021 by a workgroup of over 40 South Dakotans.

But, when the Department of Education released the draft social studies standards, the workgroup’s proposal had been sanitized of many references to Native Americans (who notably make up about a quarter of Rapid City students). Members of the workgroup and the public protested erasing Native Americans from our history. This resulted in the Governor putting the standards process on hold, then scrapping the original proposal all together.

The standards currently proposed were not written by South Dakotans, but rather by William Morrisey, a former professor at Hillsdale College, at a cost to the State of $200,000. A group of only 15 people was handpicked to rubber-stamp the standards prepared by Morrisey. The only two practicing South Dakota K-12 educators in that group publicly oppose the new standards and report being dismissed by the Governor’s chief-of-staff when they tried to suggest changes.

Hillsdale College is a private Christian college in Michigan that has gained notoriety for advancing its “1776 curriculum” after Donald Trump formed his “1776 Commission.” Hillsdale’s president, Larry Arnn, recently caused controversy when he said that “teachers are trained in the dumbest parts of the dumbest colleges in the country.” He also said last year that Governor Noem “offered to build us an entire campus in South Dakota.”

The potential political benefits for a Governor seeking national office are clear, but the burdens and costs of this political stunt will fall squarely on South Dakota’s kids, parents, educators, and taxpayers.

State content standards are supposed to be a baseline, with individual school districts having the freedom to determine what curriculum (e.g. books and lessons) they will use to teach to those standards. But, these proposed standards are both so specific and so abnormal that the only curriculum that will align with them is the curriculum sold by Hillsdale itself. That curriculum is even more extreme than the more generic standards. Our schools could be compelled to spend millions on very flawed new materials at a time when we can’t even afford enough bus drivers and paraprofessionals. Meanwhile, some politically connected folks at Hillsdale will be getting rich.

There are a number of flaws with the proposed standards aside from just their creation process and age inappropriateness in the early grades. They focus heavily on memorization rather than thinking and analysis, do not address current events, and pack indigenous history into a high school elective. The American Historical Association has opined that the standards “would do significant harm to students in your state.”

It is time to put an end to this bad joke. Our kids should not be pawns in a political game, and South Dakota educators need to be included in writing our content standards. The full text of the proposed standards and a form to leave a public comment can be found at: https://doe.sd.gov/contentstandards/ss-review.aspx

Kyle Krause is a parent, attorney, and resident of Rapid City.