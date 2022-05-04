KRAUSE: School board races affect eveyone

Many residents of Rapid City don’t believe the school board election on June 7 affects them, but that couldn’t be further from the truth. The members elected to our district’s school board have an impact on our community in far-reaching ways that should concern every person in Rapid City.

Two of the most basic things students need to succeed are (1) a skilled person to teach them and (2) an adequate environment in which to learn. There is reason to be very concerned about both of these foundational needs.

Professional educators are currently leaving the Rapid City school system at an alarming rate. Thirty resignations were listed at just one recent school board meeting.

More are coming.

These professionals are key to educating our kids, and they will be difficult to replace in the midst of a nationwide teacher shortage. Three keys to attracting and retaining skilled educators are compensation, workplace leadership, and community support and respect. There are limits to what the school board can do on compensation given a limited budget, but they can have an immediate and direct impact on the other two factors.

When it comes to workplace leadership, the school board brought about the resignation of the superintendent months ago, but they have done little to secure a replacement. No search committee has been formed, and the district will be led by an interim superintendent next year.

The true intentions of some school board members came into focus when they invited school administrators from Colorado to speak about the leadership structure in their district, which does not have a superintendent. This confirmed rumors that some members of the board are seeking to not hire a superintendent at all.

They believe that they can avoid legal requirements that superintendents be certified by not having a position called “superintendent,” and thereby put an uncertified and unqualified individual in charge of our children’s education. The most common name that comes up for such a role is a local politician. Voters need to ask themselves who they, and our teachers, want running the second-largest district in the state – a certified and qualified superintendent, or a politician who campaigned for the job.

There is also a disturbing movement afoot that portrays our children’s teachers as nefarious actors hellbent on indoctrinating our kids with radical ideologies. The truth is, our educators are caring, hard-working people with a heart for our kids.

They are your friends and neighbors, and many of the same people you learned from if you went to school here. Pay attention to how school board candidates and their supporters talk about our hard-working educators. Do they foster a community conversation of respect, or do they denigrate the people they are seeking to lead?

Our district also has some major facility needs. Rapid City has not passed a bond or opt out to help improve facilities in about 50 years, and most of our schools are quite old. Students had to be moved from Canyon Lake Elementary mid-year because the boiler there is on its last leg, Robbinsdale Elementary has significant structural issues, and we need to plan for the community growth that will be occurring.

The last bond issue had the support of 56% of voters – just short of the 60% needed to pass. Many people who opposed the last bond effort recognized the need to improve our facilities but took issue with specific parts of the proposal, such as the plans for Rapid City High or their neighborhood school. They expected the school board to go back to the drawing board and work on creating a better plan. That hasn’t happened, and it does not appear to be a priority for the current board.

It is important to ask school board candidates to go beyond simple talking points when it comes to our facilities. The basic reality of our budget is that the only way to adequately address our facilities needs at this point without cutting teacher pay is by passing a bond or opt-out, and the only entity that can propose a bond or opt-out is the school board.

Strong public schools are the backbone of a community. Whether you have children in the district or not, the members elected to this board affect you in very real ways. Good schools not only give our children the opportunity to succeed, but also attract high-paying jobs and industry to our area. In the last year, several large companies and organizations within Rapid City have struggled to find skilled applicants for even highly paid openings. An oft-cited concern of would-be applicants is the quality of our schools. With dozens of educators leaving, buildings crumbling, and no real action from the school board on a solution, who can blame them?

Consider this: last year, only about 13% of eligible voters decided the direction of the Rapid City school district. The current school board president, Kate Thomas, received 397 votes total. Your vote and support for local school board candidates matters and could have a direct impact on our society. Please consider the fundamental issues facing our schools, and vote on or before June 7.

Kyle Krause is the parent of young children in the Rapid City school district and operates his own law office.

