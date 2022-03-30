LADNER: A snapshot of this year's legislative session

On January 12, 2021, with my hand on my Grandmother’s Bible, I was sworn into office as District 30, Representative for the State of South Dakota. After I read, and understood the oath of office; an oath to support the Constitution of the United States and the Constitution of the state of South Dakota, and to faithfully discharge the duties of Representative according to the best of my abilities. I enthusiastically signed the document. It has been my honor to have done just that for the past two years and I haven’t taken that responsibility lightly.

Even though the 97th legislative session officially came to a close on Monday, we will still have the Ravnsborg impeachment proceedings to contend with. Remember, the South Dakota Constitution specifically states grounds for impeachment are “drunkenness, crimes, corrupt conduct, or malfeasance or misdemeanor in office.” In order to determine if there are grounds for impeachment, the House appointed a “Select Committee on Investigation.”

This committee reviews all investigative records and interviews witnesses and then compiles a final report that gives detailed facts and recommendations. The members of the legislature will review the committee’s findings and final report and return to the Capital for a special session, currently scheduled for April 12th. During this special session House legislators will vote on whether or not to impeach. The House needs a simple majority vote of 36 representatives to impeach Ravnsborg. If the House impeaches, then Ravnsborg must step aside, at least temporarily. The Senate must wait at least 20 days before conducting a public trial of Ravnsborg. The Senate needs a two-thirds majority of 24 votes to convict. If the Senate fails to convict, Ravnsborg can return to his official duties. If the Senate convicts, he is barred from holding office.

Just another twist to the unprecedented year in the legislature!

This year we had an inordinate amount of money to appropriate, more bills to review & vote on than in years past we had to stay focused on local and state issues such as the Custer State Park expansion and the gun range in Meade County that would have had a great impact to all of us in the Black Hills if they would have passed. Because we all (you at home and those of us in Pierre), worked so hard, those bills were defeated. We passed a bill that helps our elderly (65+) and disabled citizens by raising the income level and property value caps to be eligible to apply for a property tax freeze. This will help many to remain in their homes. We also passed a bill that gives authority back to the county assessors to re-classify up to 20% of Class IV soils (annually), within each county when appropriate. This bill will give significant help to our ranchers by properly assessing their land.

Keep in mind, this is just a snapshot of the great things that we accomplished this year in Pierre, and I am looking forward to all of us working together next year to do even greater things!

Representative Trish Ladner, District 30

