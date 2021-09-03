LADNER: Afghanistan withdrawal filled with heart-wrenching moments

The thread that tied all of our hearts together throughout history is that as a nation, we never, never, have left anyone behind. My husband asked a question the other day while we were watching this horror unfold, “what happened to our country while we were working so hard?” Good question! What happened to undermine those fundamental beliefs we have fought for? Do we still believe that all men are created equal ... with the unalienable rights to freedom?

We have the right to choose to promote and respect individuals, encourage independent thinking, enjoy personal prosperity, and success. It seems that while we were working so hard, trusting those we elected to represent us in Washington to make the right decisions ... weren’t. We have been lulled into complacency and in the end, have bought the lie. Those in power in Washington, DC weren’t working on the behalf of our interests; they were working to further their own causes which appears now, didn’t protect us, or promote our American values.