LADNER: Afghanistan withdrawal filled with heart-wrenching moments

The images that we have witnessed coming out of Afghanistan in real time are horrific. I for one, had no words as I watched Afghan citizens cling to the outside of an airplane that was loaded with 823 refugees. As the plane began to take off, these scared and desperate people clinging to the outside of the plane began to fall to their death.
One of those who fell was an Afghani Olympic soccer star who knew that he had to escape. By participating in the western lifestyle, he and his family would be hunted down and brutally killed. He had no option.
As a mother, one of the most heart wrenching moments I have seen was when a Afghani mother pushed and clawed her way to the airport wall and reached up with all her strength to hand off her newborn baby to the soldier standing on a razor-barbwire wall. The soldier reached down and grabbed the baby. She knew that she may not make it out alive, but her baby would be safe. What an incredible, heart-wrenching scene! Our servicemen, women and those who have helped us over the past 20 years and their families deserve more than this!
Taking a look back at our county’s history we see American servicemen and women of every culture proudly fighting against oppression wherever the battle took them, and that still holds true today. I grew up in an America that believed first and foremost in the right to live free, to succeed and thrive. Our grandparents and parents lived through World War I and World War II and subsequent skirmishes and wars.
The thread that tied all of our hearts together throughout history is that as a nation, we never, never, have left anyone behind. My husband asked a question the other day while we were watching this horror unfold, “what happened to our country while we were working so hard?” Good question! What happened to undermine those fundamental beliefs we have fought for? Do we still believe that all men are created equal ... with the unalienable rights to freedom?
We have the right to choose to promote and respect individuals, encourage independent thinking, enjoy personal prosperity, and success. It seems that while we were working so hard, trusting those we elected to represent us in Washington to make the right decisions ... weren’t. We have been lulled into complacency and in the end, have bought the lie. Those in power in Washington, DC weren’t working on the behalf of our interests; they were working to further their own causes which appears now, didn’t protect us, or promote our American values.
Although many of us, including veterans agree that we needed to withdraw from Afghanistan, the execution of the withdrawal has been a disaster and has triggered a spectrum of responses from veterans. I was meeting with a group of veterans in the café when an update about Afghanistan came on the TV. One of the veterans we were meeting with politely excused himself and took a long, long walk. I didn’t know what to say. How do you console someone who is watching his sacrifices and those of his fellow servicemen and woman, be trampled on?
As I write and submit this article, we don’t know the ultimate outcome of the President’s forced withdrawal from Afghanistan by August 31 but I can tell you it doesn’t look hopeful for our Americans and Afghan counterparts left behind ... Wow, just writing the words, “left behind” makes me cringe but we can take courage in the fact that the heart of our country has always prevailed: a heart that fights for the rights of people just like the 13 brave soldiers we lost last week. This was proven out by a quote from one of the soldiers we lost. Hours before, as she was holding an Afghan baby, she was quoted saying, “I love my job!”
Today, lets pay tribute to all the brave service men and women who laid down their lives defending humanity, peace, and freedom ... and never forget!
Representative Trish Ladner, District 30