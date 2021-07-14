LADNER: Ag, the Backbone of South Dakota

Alderson Farms is a feed lot operated by Brian Alderson, a fourth-generation farmer who graduated from University of South Dakota and came home to take over his families’ cow/calf operation. He began to think outside the box and transformed the small feed lot into a large pit confinement barn. We all want our fresh beef, but if you are like me, the smell of a feed yard precedes itself, especially when the wind is mixed with a little rain! I was pleasantly surprised that while visiting the Alderson’s pit confinement feed barn, there was very little smell, no flies and the cows were so content that I didn’t hear one peep out of them for the 90 minutes we were there. Did I mention that it was a windy, rainy day? As town and cities encroach on our rural farms, I believe we will need to take a serious look at this type of innovative thinking. Alderson Farms currently manages a 600-head above ground pit confinement operation that includes a center conveyor belt that automatically feeds the cattle each day, saving Mr. Alderson thousands of hands-on work hours per year.