LADNER: Agriculture land values; is there a solution?

As you know, last month I had the opportunity to attend the Black Hills Association of County Commissioners for their countywide meeting. Stacey Martin from Fall River County, Geographic Information Systems (GIS) Coordinator presented an excellent overview of information to the commissioners and guests regarding the flaws in the state’s new soil reassessment table and how it drives tax assessments up higher than we have seen in over a decade. In a nutshell, the state’s new table moves easily soil over to cropland status doubling and, in some cases, tripling the value of the land and thus the taxes.

That meeting led to an open forum last Wednesday, that was attended by AG Producers from across West River to discuss the problems and possible solutions for the over valuation of Agriculture rangeland within the State’s AG Productivity System.

Joining in on the meeting via Zoom was David Wiest, Deputy Secretary of Department of Revenue, and Wendy Semmler, Director of the Property Tax Division. After a lengthy presentation from the Department of Revenue, the take-away for me and many others was that not only are the soil tables wrong, the formula is “broken” (it doesn’t calculate properly).