LADNER: Amendment D - Follow the money

Constitutional Amendment D, which is sponsored by South Dakotans Decide Healthcare will appear on the November ballot. Amendment D seeks to expand Medicaid by changing the state constitution, which is viewed traditionally as a more iron-clad method of initiating new policies.

South Dakota is one of 12 states where federal funding to expand Medicaid has not yet been accepted by the state. So, Medicaid eligibility rules in the South Dakota remain the same as they were prior to the Affordable Care Act (ACA).

If you want to know who is really behind a bill, ballot measure or Constitutional Amendment, then all you need to do is follow the money (available on the Secretary of State website). So, let’s take a look behind the curtain and see who is supporting Amendment D. The campaign for Medicaid expansion is being backed by South Dakota’s major health care systems, and the Fairness Project, a national advocacy group that assists in ballot measure campaigns. There are some pretty big hitters that include organizations like, Avera Health, Sanford Health, Monument Health, American Heart Association, American Lung Association, South Dakota Faith in Public Life, and more. On the South Dakota Decide Healthcare website Mr. Rave, the CEO of South Dakota Association of Healthcare Organizations noted that, “it is one of the broadest coalitions to ever launch a ballot measure campaign in the state’s history.”

So, why do you think huge corporations are willing to pour inordinate amounts of money into the campaign to support Amendment D? I would think it boils down to dollars and cents. Corporate entities, unless a non-profit, are not known for investing large amounts of dollars into something without expecting a return on their investment.

According to Mr. Rave, “Not only will it [Amendment D] cover 42,500 of our neighbors, it will bring hundreds of millions of our tax dollars home from Washington, boost our economy and save the state a lot of money in the first two years alone.” At first blush that sounds, great? However, he forgot to mention that all of the incentives included in the American Recovery Plan for South Dakota are projected to be disbursed in the first two years of the Medicaid expansion, with the state seeing about $63 million and $64 million in years one and two, respectively.

In light of the fact that the American Recovery Plan funds are projected to be dispersed in the first two years of the expansion, what happens when funds run out or if the Feds decide to pull back a portion or all of the funding for the Medicaid Expansion? Well, South Dakota’s Constitution requires that the legislature present a balanced budget every year. If the Federal funding is reduced or discontinued entirely, the shortfall would have to be made up from somewhere. More than likely, the shortfall would result in cutting currently funded programs across the board.

Call me a sceptic, but I don’t believe that there are any guarantees when it comes to promises made by the Federal government and nothing is ever really “free”! In fact, Governor Noem noted in an interview on KELO that, “The costs for Medicaid Expansion will likely be more than projected.”

So, the question being asked by lawmakers is whether or not more Federal welfare is good for South Dakota? That will be up to you on November 8 when you cast your vote.

Representative Trish Ladner, District 30