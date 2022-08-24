LADNER: An update from legislative work over the summer

So much has been happening behind the scenes this summer. So, let’s catch up! We are progressing nicely with the Interim Property Tax Study.

As I am writing this I am on my way to Pierre (don’t worry, Bobby is driving) to attend the Interim Property Tax Committee meeting on Monday. At this week’s meeting we will be finishing up hearing testimony from department heads and begin looking at property tax models that other states similar to South Dakota are using. On Tuesday, I have an Executive Board meeting and then we head home to District 30.

Every year during August the Republicans in the House gather together for their annual fundraising golf scramble. Last year the event was held in Rapid City and this year we headed out for Mitchell. This was my third golf event and I have to tell you, every single one has been unique! This year we basically got rained out, but it didn’t seem to matter. Everyone was happy to see each other, and catch up. At my first golf scramble, I had just won my primary and was the newcomer that nobody knew. This year it was my turn to meet and get to know the new candidates who won their primaries and are headed to their general elections in November. My soon to be district mate, Dennis Krull also attended, and it was great to get a chance to introduce him to fellow legislators and lobbyists that we will be working with in January. Change is always hard and even though I will miss Tim, Dennis and I will make a great team for District 30 in Pierre. We got home on Tuesday afternoon from Mitchell and on Wednesday headed off to Deadwood for the 2022 R-Calf Convention and Trade Show.

Senator Rounds was in attendance and spoke about Mandatory Country of Origin Labeling (MCOOL). MCOOL would empower consumers to exercise choice in the grocery store by informing then whether they are purchasing domestic beef or beef that is wholly or partially imported. I for one support MCOOL. I want to know that the beef I am buying in the grocery store is truly raised in South Dakota, or at least in the United States.

I also got a chance to catch up with Vaughn Meyer, President of the South Dakota Stockgrowers Association who I worked with on HB 1039: a bill to provide the assessment of certain agricultural land as noncropland. As we have talked to ranchers over the past several weeks, we both realized that many of them didn’t understand that even though HB 1039 was defeated in the Senate, the companion bill that followed, HB 1325 made it through the House and the Senate and was signed into law by Governor Noem. That’s good for the ranchers! HB 1325 basically gave us everything we wanted in HB 1039. So, in an effort to get the word out to the ranchers, Representative Chaffee and I will be presenting a workshop at the upcoming Stockgrowers Convention in Spearfish the first week in November to review HB 1325 and how it relates to their soil classifications and land taxes. The specific date and time will be announced later.

Representative Trish Ladner, District 30