LADNER: Are we ready to hit the reset button?

This past week, I attended the Midwest Legislative Conference hosted in Rapid City. The conference was attended by over 600 legislators from 11 Midwest states and 4 Canadian Provinces (Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Michigan, Minnesota, Nebraska, North Dakota, Ohio, Saskatchewan, South Dakota, Wisconsin, Alberta, Manitoba & Ontario). It was an amazing opportunity to hear from industry professionals, meet with other legislators to discuss policy, problems, and potential solutions. There were many breakout sessions led by experts in their field covering a wide variety of topics from the changing fiscal landscape, to the post pandemic challenges going forward.

Most workshops addressed issues that we, as a society, are now forced to address. This includes our state’s fiscal policies, and on a more global scale, our relationships with people and governments across continents. It has made us face the reality that life is fragile. Political and economic systems including supply chains and “on-shore” production of all essentials can, and were disrupted.