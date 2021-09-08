LADNER: Cannabis committee meeting was encouraging

With a week full of travel, Executive Board meeting, and legislative committee meetings in Pierre, and the dedication of the new DEX complex at the state fair in Huron. I have to admit that I was happy to be busy and distracted for a moment from the failure and loss we have faced last week as a nation and the disappointment we felt as a people. My husband Bobby traveled with me this week, and he had a chance to sit in on the marijuana committee meeting with me. We had the opportunity to watch some great open debate between the legislators, testimony from experts, and lobbyists (proponents and opponents), presenting their positions.

After a lengthy discussion and lively debate was done, the Chairman called for a vote from the committee. He was fascinated to watch the process and after the vote, when all was said and done, he watched the legislators acknowledge the decision made and move on to the next item at hand. There wasn’t conflict or anger. No one threatened each other or stomped out of the chamber. They simply accepted the will of the body and moved on to the next item on the agenda. His final comment to me as we left the capital building was, “Wow, it’s great to see that the democratic process is still alive and well in South Dakota!”