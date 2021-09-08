LADNER: Cannabis committee meeting was encouraging

With a week full of travel, Executive Board meeting, and legislative committee meetings in Pierre, and the dedication of the new DEX complex at the state fair in Huron. I have to admit that I was happy to be busy and distracted for a moment from the failure and loss we have faced last week as a nation and the disappointment we felt as a people. My husband Bobby traveled with me this week, and he had a chance to sit in on the marijuana committee meeting with me. We had the opportunity to watch some great open debate between the legislators, testimony from experts, and lobbyists (proponents and opponents), presenting their positions.
After a lengthy discussion and lively debate was done, the Chairman called for a vote from the committee. He was fascinated to watch the process and after the vote, when all was said and done, he watched the legislators acknowledge the decision made and move on to the next item at hand. There wasn’t conflict or anger. No one threatened each other or stomped out of the chamber. They simply accepted the will of the body and moved on to the next item on the agenda. His final comment to me as we left the capital building was, “Wow, it’s great to see that the democratic process is still alive and well in South Dakota!”
The process he witnessed today, is the same process the founding fathers knew that we needed to have in place in order for our nation to succeed long-term; the ability to represent the people, debate, vote on the issue and come to a mutual decision that is in the best interests of the many (not the few). As I thought about what Bobby said, I realized that we, as a people, also need to learn once again how to have open, honest debate and discussions without angry or vulgar comments. Sometimes we will simply need to agree to disagree in order to learn from each other and grow together instead of widening the divide between us. Ultimately, as legislators, our mission should be to represent the interests of our citizens and support our nation’s constitutional values and unalienable rights: life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness. Witnessing this process firsthand, gave Bobby hope and encouraged him to see that the democratic process, and the integrity of South Dakota’s legislative process is alive and well. I hope that this will encourage you as well.
If I could ask you to do one thing, it would be to pray for wisdom for our leaders and legislators, not only in South Dakota but throughout America. Our vote is power! Do your homework and learn about the issues and the candidates. Support and vote, for those who you feel will represent you, your beliefs, our community, our state and our nation to the best of their abilities.
Representative Trish Ladner, District 30