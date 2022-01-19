LADNER: Committees begin work in the legislature

Here we are beginning our second week of the 2022 Legislative session. Much has happened since we gaveled in last Tuesday. We had the State-of-the-State Address by Governor Noem and had the honor of Dr. Ben Carson and his wife Candy in attendance. That was followed by the State of the Judiciary on Wednesday and the State of the Tribes on Thursday.

Committee meetings began meeting and receiving updates from difference departments. I currently serve on the Agriculture & Natural Resources, Commerce & Energy Committees and the Executive Board. We heard updates from various departments including Game Fish & Parks, the Gaming Commission and the Board of Technical Professions.

Week two begins bright and early on Tuesday with Ag & Natural Resources meeting at 7:45 A.M.

Senator Jessica Castleberry and I will be busy this week preparing for the presentation of HB 1039 to the Ag & Natural Resource Committee on Thursday. We will present the bill and then hear testimony from proponents, opponents, discussion and a vote by the committee. If the bill passes, by a simple majority in committee, it moves to the House floor for a vote. If it passes in the House, it is referred to the Senate where it will go through the same process. If the bill passes both the House and the Senate, it is sent to the Governor where she will either sign the bill and it becomes law, or she veto's it. If she veto's the bill, the members of the legislature would then make a decision whether or not to override or uphold her veto.

So here is a review of the issues facing our ranchers and why it is so important to pass HB 1039:

1. The Department of Revenue working with SDSU and Dr. Elliott conducted a new soil assessment via Artificial Intelligence. The new soil survey identified that ribbons and patches of land, that had been grassland for years would now be assessed as cropland in this new soil survey. Much of this reassessed land is on top of hills, at the bottom of a creek beds or on the other side of a ravine with limited access and limited water.

2. Because the Department of Revenue has pulled back the implementation of the new soil and tax tables until, "all the bugs" are worked out we have this window of time to pass HB 1039 ensuring that the ranchers land that is currently assessed as grassland, would remain grassland. Keep in mind that if in the future, the rancher decides to crop the land it will be reassessed as cropland.

3. Because the NEW soil tables have been tabled by the Department of Revenue, and the current soil and tax tables remain in place, legal council has told us that this bill would be revenue neutral. A fiscal impact note is pending.

4. HB 1039 does not supplant any current laws, it simply offers the rancher an additional avenue to apply for grassland status if they meet the criteria set forth in the bill. The bill states that, ”agricultural land may also be categorized as non-cropland, regardless of the soil classification of the land, if the elevation of the land is greater than one thousand nine hundred and fifty feet above sea level, it has been seeded to perennial vegetation for at least twenty years and used for animal grazing or left un-harvested, or if the agricultural land is native grassland. the land is at an elevation of 1,950 feet or more above sea level, it has been grassland for 20+ years or is Native grassland."

A former assessor and a fellow legislator has told me that, "the beauty of the bill is in its simplicity." According to current assessors, this bill would solve 85% of the issues facing our ranchers and lighten the burden on the assessor's offices who find themselves making, in some counties, thousands of adjustments to the rancher's soil classifications.

Thursday will tell the tale as we take step No. 1 by presenting this bill in committee. Please call or write your legislators and ask them to support this bill. I believe that it will be instrumental to the survival of our South Dakotan ranchers going forward.

Representative Trish Ladner, District 30

