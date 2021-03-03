LADNER: “Every Baby Born Alive” bill passes

It is a rare occasion for most of us, that we can make a difference, not to mention helping to make something that you are passionate about, come to fruition. However, this past week that is exactly what happened for me. This year, at the beginning of the 2021 session, Representative Fred Deutsch from District 4, sponsored House Bill 1051, “Every Baby Born Alive,” When I read the bill, I immediately signed on to co-sponsor and support this bill along with several other legislators.

As you know, I value all life from conception to natural death. For me, it is one of my fundamental, core values that I campaigned on. I’d like to believe that lifesaving care would never be denied to any baby born alive, not only in South Dakota, but in the United States of America. Unfortunately, protecting the newly born and offering the best of medical care at the time of birth, has not always been the case for some of these little ones. As far as I am concerned, one life lost due to lack of medical care is unacceptable! President Ronald Reagan said, “We cannot diminish the value of one category of human - life - the unborn - without diminishing the value of all life.”