LADNER: Executive board establishes interim studies

Last week I attended the second Executive Board meeting in Pierre. During this meeting we made assignments to several Interim committees and task forces as well as the selection of committee chairs and vice chairs. Just to clarify, the Legal Resource Council (LRC), is directed between session, by a 15-member executive board, consisting of eight representatives and seven senators who were elected to the board by their peers.

I am proud to be one of the fifteen and honored to be assigned as Vice-chairman of the LCR Budget Committee. The e-Board handles legislative business during the interim, participates in hiring and oversight of the LRC staff and takes reports from and monitors the activities of various groups and committees like Government, Audit, GOAC and our SD Investment Council. The e-Board also approves and monitors the various legislative summer studies and issues memos throughout the interim. In effect, we represent the greater legislative body with regard to oversight and implementation of ongoing business.