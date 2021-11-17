LADNER: Fighting against CRT in South Dakota

In a time when we would like to believe that as South Dakotans we are insulated from the harsh realities currently facing our nation, there are times when issues arise that shine a light on just how precarious our cherished way of life is.

I received an email from one of my constituents that is a wake-up call for all of us. Because of the importance of this growing concern in our state, and our nation, I am deviating from my series to address once again the issue of Critical Race Theory (CRT). What follows are excerpts of quotes from an email I received from Tyrell W. I believe that his concerns need to be thoughtfully heard by all of us.

Tyrell W. is one of my constituents in District 30. He is a resident of Hot Springs, SD, and an active duty Marine. He is also a student at Dakota State. He emailed me about a concern he has with a class he is currently taking online at the University of South Dakota. As a student at Dakota State, he needed to take a fine arts credit and USD was offering a class online that fit his schedule: THEA201 – Film Appreciation. He noted in his email that, “I wasn’t overly surprised when some of the initial movies that we were required to watch, and discuss were somewhat progressive/liberal. However, the most recent film that was assigned for the midterm exam was very concerning to me. The film in question is titled “13th”, it is a documentary that explores the history of racial inequality in the United States, focusing on the fact that the nation's prisons are disproportionately filled with African-Americans.” He also stated that, “the film is offensive towards conservative Americans, demonizes Republican Presidents and conservative policies.”

Previously, I researched Critical Race Theory (CRT), and wrote an article on the subject, so I am not surprised by his concerns. I echo his observation that, “it is concerning that this is being taught in the state of South Dakota’s flagship university to 18- and 19-year old’s without any context and with only one side of the political spectrum’s view and message.” He also noted that, “If such a topic is going to be taught in our schools, it would be more appropriate for this material to be presented in a class on Government or History or Political Science, not Film Appreciation.” I couldn’t agree more!

Tyrell W. believes that this film must have been added recently to the curriculum. His girlfriend had taken the class a few years earlier and this movie was not in the syllabus. He observed that, “critical race theory seems to be becoming more and more prominent in our schools and universities. I don’t think 18 and 19 year old’s have the life experience or wherewithal to discern when they are being force fed propaganda nor do they have enough life experience to stand up and say “this is wrong”, but I have, and I wouldn’t be doing what I swore an oath to do if I didn’t raise my voice. I don’t think things like this should be a part of a film appreciation class.” All I can say is, “Amen!” However, I would take it one step further. CRT should not be taught in our schools or universities. Race, crime, and culture have been a topic of conversation for decades. However, what CRT is doing is teaching one viewpoint. The discussion is and should be multi-faceted and presented to students reviewing both sides of the issues.

Tyrell’s courage to speak out is admirable. I ran for office to protect our state from becoming incrementally more progressive and liberal. It happens one subtle step at a time. I will do everything legislatively that I can do, in order to fight against this happening in South Dakota. Thank you, Tyrell W., for your service, and for your courage to speak out on behalf of all of us in South Dakota.

Representative Trish Ladner, District 30

