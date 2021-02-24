LADNER: Governor Noem's broadband initiative

For many of us, gone are the days of families living and working in the same communities as their grandparents. Simple things like going to Grandma’s house for Sunday Supper or to your Uncle’s to help him rebuild an engine. For many of us, our families are spread out across the nation. Broadband allows all of us to connect: watch your Granddaughter’s soccer tournament via skype or just chat face-to-face on your phones with face-time. It also gives us access to a whole new world that allows medical conferencing and virtual meetings with colleagues around the world. It allows students of all ages to complete their homework, participate in distance learning and access online resources that enhance their education.

Speaking from firsthand experience, my husband and I work “in the cloud,” and have for the last 15 years. This allows us to work with and service our clients that are spread out across America. It gives us freedom to take a road trip, go fishing or visit family at their ranch in Leola, South Dakota, all the while working on our laptop and maintaining our business and income. The flexibility is wonderful! In fact, while I am in Pierre doing legislative business for our state and District 30, my husband Bobby is with me, busy working remotely on his laptop maintaining our business. We never missed a beat.