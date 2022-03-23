LADNER: Governor signs House Bill 1325 into law

As many of you know Senator Castleberry and I have worked tirelessly this past year on HB 1039, a grassland tax relief bill for the ranchers throughout South Dakota. The bill passed through the House AG Committee and was approved on the House floor. It continued its journey to Senate Taxation where it was defeated. HB 1039 brought attention to the horrific taxes the ranchers were facing because of incorrect soil classifications that were in place.

We definitely got the conversation started and Representative Chaffee and Senator Duval brought it home for the ranchers with House Bill 1325. I am pleased to report that HB 1325 passed through the House and the Senate and was signed into law by Governor Noem on Friday, March 18, 2022.

I'd like to congratulate Representative Chaffee and Senator Duval for their hard work with various department heads on this bill that will help make revisions to class IV soils possible. Those revisions will result in an enormous correction to the way our soils are categorized as either cropland or non-cropland and the taxes levied on our ranchers. I would also like to thank Governor Noem for signing HB 1325.

Representative Trish Ladner, District 30

