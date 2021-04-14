LADNER: Groundbreaking news

On Friday I had the privilege of attending the Groundbreaking ceremony for the new Liberty Center in Box Elder that is scheduled for completion in 2022. As the ceremony began, I quickly realized that this could be a model for some of our towns in our district and an opportunity to examine what we can do to accomplish renewal and redevelopment. Just look at what Box Elder accomplished when Federal, State, city and local businesses joined together to accomplish a common goal that benefits their citizens.
The 60,000 square foot project (phase 1 of 3) will provide Ellsworth Air Force Base Airmen, the Box Elder community and the public in general, a state-of-the-art recreational area suited for a variety of activities, including physical training, sports tournaments, military ceremonies and more. The new facility will serve as a crucial replacement for the Pride Hanger on the base which is currently utilized for physical fitness activities. Due to the impact of the growth on the base and within the community of Box Elder with the B21’s arrival, it will revert back to its original use creating the need for a new fitness facility for the base. Ellsworth Air Force Base, the South Dakota Ellsworth Development Authority (SDEDA) and the City of Box Elder joined together to discuss what options could benefit both the base and the community. This was the beginning of plans that centered around a facility with dual usage by both the base and the community. With the ultimate financial buy-in by the significant parties at the table (ie., $6.3 million by the Department of Defense, $3.2 million by the State Legislature, $2 million by a TIFF with Pennington County and the remainder by the SD Ellsworth Development Authority), the project moved forward and they strategically enlisted a team of professionals from Dream Design International out of Rapid City, South Dakota, headed by Hani Shafai, P.E. to create and design the project.
The Liberty Center, a state-of-the-art recreational/training facility is just the beginning of a larger Liberty Plaza Project that ultimately will provide 224 townhomes, 84 single-family homes and 400,000 square feet of retail and offices on the main floor of the plaza and three floors of loft apartments.
I am proud to say that I have been an enthusiastic supporter of the Ellsworth Airforce Base expansion, the Liberty Center project, and the expansion and redevelopment of Box Elder. I believe that this project is a shining example (on the hill), of what can happen for many of our small-town communities in South Dakota. When a group of committed businesspeople, along with city, state and federal entities come together to move a good thing forward from concept to reality, anything is possible!
We should all be asking the question; how can we enhance our community? What is unique about our town that we can feature and highlight? What is possible for our town if the “movers and shakers” came together with a common goal and a common vision? What could actually be possible if we reach out and enlist a great team of professional planners and designers? Ladies and gentlemen, the example set by Box Elder tells us that change and growth is possible. If we are not afraid of hard work and if we can come together with a common goal and design a plan, then I believe can improve our cities and communities. There isn’t anything we can’t accomplish together.
With new redevelopment and growth of our small towns, coupled with Governor Noem’s Broadband Initiative, the Black Hills could offer our young professionals and families a reason to relocate to, or remain in, South Dakota. Congratulations to the State of South Dakota, the City of Box Elder and Ellsworth Air Force Base. I am looking forward to enjoying the new amenities of your town and the Liberty Center!