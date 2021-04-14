LADNER: Groundbreaking news

On Friday I had the privilege of attending the Groundbreaking ceremony for the new Liberty Center in Box Elder that is scheduled for completion in 2022. As the ceremony began, I quickly realized that this could be a model for some of our towns in our district and an opportunity to examine what we can do to accomplish renewal and redevelopment. Just look at what Box Elder accomplished when Federal, State, city and local businesses joined together to accomplish a common goal that benefits their citizens.

The 60,000 square foot project (phase 1 of 3) will provide Ellsworth Air Force Base Airmen, the Box Elder community and the public in general, a state-of-the-art recreational area suited for a variety of activities, including physical training, sports tournaments, military ceremonies and more. The new facility will serve as a crucial replacement for the Pride Hanger on the base which is currently utilized for physical fitness activities. Due to the impact of the growth on the base and within the community of Box Elder with the B21’s arrival, it will revert back to its original use creating the need for a new fitness facility for the base. Ellsworth Air Force Base, the South Dakota Ellsworth Development Authority (SDEDA) and the City of Box Elder joined together to discuss what options could benefit both the base and the community. This was the beginning of plans that centered around a facility with dual usage by both the base and the community. With the ultimate financial buy-in by the significant parties at the table (ie., $6.3 million by the Department of Defense, $3.2 million by the State Legislature, $2 million by a TIFF with Pennington County and the remainder by the SD Ellsworth Development Authority), the project moved forward and they strategically enlisted a team of professionals from Dream Design International out of Rapid City, South Dakota, headed by Hani Shafai, P.E. to create and design the project.