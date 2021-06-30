LADNER: I Can Do Those Things Too

This Festival has been happening in Hot Springs for the past 44 years and thanks to its dedicated board of directors’ hard work and dedication, this event is showcased within the state as one of the premier events of the summer in South Dakota. This year, after a year hiatus due to the pandemic, over 57+ vendors converged on Centennial Park bringing with them their hand-crafted wares.

The excitement and enthusiasm to be back together selling their treasures was palpable. There were vendors from eight states including South Dakota, Colorado, Nebraska, Minnesota, Wyoming, North Dakota, and Ohio. This diverse group of entrepreneurs didn’t let the pandemic stop them. Instead of throwing in the towel and getting discouraged, they spent the last 18 months of isolation refining their designs and producing more inventory. These are true American tradesmen who are proud of their workmanship and were anxious to restart their businesses and their participation in the free enterprise process once again. Ronald Reagan said it best when he said, “Entrepreneurs and their small enterprises are responsible for almost all the economic growth in the United States. We that live in free market societies believe that growth, prosperity and ultimately human fulfillment, are created from the bottom up not the government down.” This weekend proved to be a testimony to just how true his statement was then and continues to be now!