LADNER: It is time to get things done

This week I am happy to announce that Draft Bill 50 is officially HB 1039!! This is an exciting time for our ranchers and our state. As the momentum, and enthusiasm for this bill continues to grow, we are receiving resolutions of support from commissioners from multiple counties, and coverage from local media and regional news outlets such as News Center 1 and Tri-State Livestock News.

On December 3rd Senator Castleberry and I had the privilege of touring the Schroth Ranch, near Buffalo Gap in Custer County. This ranch has been owned by the Schroth family for generations and Mr. Schroth (Randy) hopes to be able to continue the tradition, by handing it down to his sons. James Halverson, the Executive Director of the SD Stock Growers Association also joined us for the tour. We all piled into the ranches 4-wheel drive Dully trucks and headed out with Randy and his sons, Caleb and Dillion. From the highway, we accessed a trail that cut across a pasture, and we began a very steep, bumpy assent up the hill. The dully I was in was straining to get us to the top. The wheels were spinning, but we got there. As we got to the top of the hill it opened up to a 37-acre pasture. I looked back at where we had come from, and realized that we had climbed around 1,000 feet in elevation in about 1 ½ miles! It was beautiful. The pasture was rimmed with ponderosa pines and home to some local elk, rocks and blue stem grass. Randy explained that even though the soil is descent, and grows grass, there was no water source. You can’t crop without water. With lack of water, and the rugged terrain, cropping this land would be virtually impossible. Someone in our group jokingly said, “How would you get equipment up here? You would have to airlift it in!” Another asked is there another road up this hill? Randy said, “yes, but it is worse than this one!” The pasture in question has been used as grassland for decades, but with the proposed new soil table conducted by Artificial Intelligence, this land will be taxed as cropland, even though the land cannot be cropped.

As the tour of his ranch ended, we all headed over to a meeting at the Buffalo Gap Community Center where we were joined by over 100 ranchers. We met over supper and listened to their concerns about their land taxes and had the opportunity to discuss HB 1039. I asked, “How many of you have land that is being reassessed as cropland, but you cannot crop it?” Over 70% of the ranchers in the room raised their hand. Pretty shocking!

The ranchers explained that even though they can apply for adjustments to your soils, it takes weeks of their time to prepare the paperwork and then, because of the high turnover of staff in the assessor’s office, they are faced with preparing and resubmitting their application for the adjustments over and over again.

The new soil reassessments have been pulled back by the Department of Revenue and will not be implemented until all the “bugs” are worked out. That gives us a window of time to pass legislation during the 2022 session that will safeguard our rancher’s land. I have been told that the beauty of the bill is in its simplicity. HB 1039: A Grassland Tax Relief Bill does not supplant any current laws, but offers the rancher an additional avenue in order to classify their land as grassland regardless of the soil classification if they meet the criteria. According to a local assessor, HB 1039 would solve 80% to 85% of the issues facing the ranchers and remove much of the existing burden on the assessors to make literally 1,000’s of adjustments to parcels of ranchland across South Dakota’s 43 million acres of agricultural land.

Bottom line? Every rancher I have spoken to wants to pay their taxes and support our schools, and communities. They just want the tax to be fair and equitable. Ranchers have been making the trip to the state capitol for over 12 years asking for help with this grassland tax issue. It is time for us to get it done!

Representative Trish Ladner, District 30

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0