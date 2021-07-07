LADNER: July started with a bang

On Thursday, we learned that Lawrence Jones from Fox & Friends, out of New York, was going to be in Keystone at Peggy’s Place to interview Governor Noem. The crew was scheduled to set up at 2 a.m. with the filming of the live show beginning at 4 a.m.
I figured that if I could get up early to go fishing, I could get up even earlier in order to represent and support District 30 on national television.
It was a good call!
We arrived at Peggy’s Place at 3 a.m. and began meeting the crew from New York, and chatting with the owners of the diner as well as locals and travelers who had heard about the filming. One couple had just flown in from Georgia on vacation. They had met Lawrence Jones in the airport the day before and he invited them to join us. They came to South Dakota to support our state, Mount Rushmore, and America’s monuments.
There was excitement in the air as we took our places inside the diner. As the filming began, I got to meet Lawrence Jones (what a nice man), and the producer. I was completely taken by surprise when the producer asked if I’d film a segment with Lawrence regarding the repercussions of not having the fireworks at Mount Rushmore could ultimately have on tourism and our communities in District 30. You might not have seen my segment as it aired live at 4:30 a.m. (MDT)
I basically explained that cancelling the fireworks at Mount Rushmore, more than likely would not affect those traveling on a vacation to spend time in the Black Hills. It could, however, affect our local tourism from surrounding states like Nebraska, North Dakota, Wyoming, etc. and that equates to reduced tourism dollars into our communities.
Well, right on cue, Governor Noem arrived and graciously greeted the crowd and even joined in singing happy birthday to a 12-year-old girl who had come to Peggy’s with her family for her birthday breakfast. Boy, they got a birthday surprise! In between the substantive questions and serious answers that followed during the interview, she and Lawrence chatted back and forth as if they had known each other for years.
They addressed several issues including the deploying of our National Guard troops to the border. I have gotten many phone calls and emails about our Guard being deployed to the border, and was happy to hear the Governor's thoughts. In this instance, the deployment to Texas was being made following a request from Texas under the Emergency Management Assistance Company (“EMAC”). South Dakota is a member of the compact, which is regularly used by many states to request sister-state assistance during emergencies or disasters. Governor Noem stated that, “This is an incredibly important issue for our country. In my opinion, the National Guard is the best suited for going there working towards securing the border.” Which makes sense to me since they are trained and equipped for these types of missions. She also told Lawrence Jones that, “She followed all the protocols and had asked for volunteers to go to the border from the National Guard and has more than enough volunteers to go.” Did you realize that South Dakota has the best National Guard unit and has for the past three years! Frankly, in a time of national need, I can’t imagine South Dakota sending less than our best to help defend our borders."
July promises to be a very busy month and as they say, “my dance card is filling up!” I will be attending the Governor’s AG Summit, the Executive Board Retreat and the 75th Annual Midwestern Legislative Conference. Busy as I will be, I am looking forward to the numerous learning opportunities and meeting key legislators throughout the Midwest.
Representative Trish Ladner, District 30