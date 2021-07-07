LADNER: July started with a bang

Well, right on cue, Governor Noem arrived and graciously greeted the crowd and even joined in singing happy birthday to a 12-year-old girl who had come to Peggy’s with her family for her birthday breakfast. Boy, they got a birthday surprise! In between the substantive questions and serious answers that followed during the interview, she and Lawrence chatted back and forth as if they had known each other for years.

They addressed several issues including the deploying of our National Guard troops to the border. I have gotten many phone calls and emails about our Guard being deployed to the border, and was happy to hear the Governor's thoughts. In this instance, the deployment to Texas was being made following a request from Texas under the Emergency Management Assistance Company (“EMAC”). South Dakota is a member of the compact, which is regularly used by many states to request sister-state assistance during emergencies or disasters. Governor Noem stated that, “This is an incredibly important issue for our country. In my opinion, the National Guard is the best suited for going there working towards securing the border.” Which makes sense to me since they are trained and equipped for these types of missions. She also told Lawrence Jones that, “She followed all the protocols and had asked for volunteers to go to the border from the National Guard and has more than enough volunteers to go.” Did you realize that South Dakota has the best National Guard unit and has for the past three years! Frankly, in a time of national need, I can’t imagine South Dakota sending less than our best to help defend our borders."