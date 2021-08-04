LADNER: Learning from others

The concept of the government funding a program that would improve communications and connect America, is not a new concept. Historically, our government has worked hard to connect our nation, funding projects in order to move us forward. The railroads of the 19th century, the 41,000 miles of interstate and highways in the 20th century and now broadband in the 21st century. The implementation of the Broadband Initiative will provide a strong digital highway system that will give South Dakotans the opportunity to work locally and reach out and connect with the world, all the while enjoying the benefits of living in the Black Hills and South Dakota. This is not a new concept. It is simply a different vehicle that delivers information and online commerce.

There are always many facets to implementing a new endeavor especially one of this magnitude. As the guidelines and guardrails are put into place, we as legislators need to ensure that the funds are not only used properly, but we don’t overbuild. We have boots on the ground with legislator’s involvement and oversight. Oversight is key!