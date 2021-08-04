LADNER: Learning from others

I just returned from a national conference in Salt Lake City, Utah that hosted over 1,500 state legislators from across the nation.
We heard from special guest speakers that included Florida’s Governor Ron DeSantis, North Carolina Lt. Governor Mark Robinson, the Ambassador to Taiwan, H.E. Khim-Hsiao, former United States Representative Jason Chaffetz and former Governor of Texas and Secretary of Energy, Rick Perry, Dr. Yaang Jiami a Chinese dissident who protested at Tiananmen Square and now speaks about the existential threat to our freedoms and the Constitution and Rikki Schlott a college student. As if that wasn’t enough, we had the opportunity to sit down with experts who are leaders in their professional fields and network with legislators from across America to discuss common issues and goals... priceless!
One of the topics we discussed in depth was broadband and the American Rescue Plan.
As you probably know, broadband is a subject near and dear to my heart. My husband and I work “in the cloud,” and have for the last 15 years. Having a strong broadband signal allows us to work with and service our clients across America. The flexibility is wonderful! Broadband creates jobs, expands careers and enables workers to live anywhere in the state and work remotely even while living in rural communities like we find throughout the Black Hills in South Dakota.
The concept of the government funding a program that would improve communications and connect America, is not a new concept. Historically, our government has worked hard to connect our nation, funding projects in order to move us forward. The railroads of the 19th century, the 41,000 miles of interstate and highways in the 20th century and now broadband in the 21st century. The implementation of the Broadband Initiative will provide a strong digital highway system that will give South Dakotans the opportunity to work locally and reach out and connect with the world, all the while enjoying the benefits of living in the Black Hills and South Dakota. This is not a new concept. It is simply a different vehicle that delivers information and online commerce.
There are always many facets to implementing a new endeavor especially one of this magnitude. As the guidelines and guardrails are put into place, we as legislators need to ensure that the funds are not only used properly, but we don’t overbuild. We have boots on the ground with legislator’s involvement and oversight. Oversight is key!
The broadband project needs to begin with our rural communities and the underserved residents located in non-service areas. We must also clearly define a “served and non-served” area and that the funds initially go to these underserved communities. Many private sector representatives have voiced a desire for existing customers who already have broadband service to receive upgrades to their internet speeds before our rural residents that don’t have access to an internet signal at all. In my opinion it’s like the old Thanksgiving saying, “Let everyone go through the line one time before you dish up seconds.” Our Rural, non-service areas must be served first! We talk a lot about broadband service being delivered via cable and fiber optics, but in reality, new services can come in many forms such as cable, wireless, fixed wireless, or satellite, just to name a few depending on location and terrain.
As the information networks quickly expanded during COVID-19, we all experienced to some degree, an increased need for the internet in order to stay in touch with family, access tele-medicine, tele-banking, attend remote meetings, remote classes, apply for jobs, and many other services. The needs addressed during COVID confirmed once again that broadband has become more important to our communities than ever before. With the broadband funding that is available on both the state and federal level, we definitely have the opportunity to close the digital divide in the Black Hills and throughout South Dakota.
Representative Trish Ladner, District 30