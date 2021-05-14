LADNER: Let the scorecards begin

Call me naive, but I believe that I was elected to go to Pierre to represent you the people, not special interest groups or causes. One local group gave me a score of 73% because I voted against three of the sixteen bills they supported and were advocating for. I looked over the three bills I voted against and quite frankly, I would vote the same way today as I did during session. For example, one of the bills I voted against was SB96 – to revise certain provisions regarding the use of telehealth technologies. At first blush, you think that would be okay. It worked well throughout the pandemic. When this bill came to the floor for a vote, I specifically asked the Representative carrying the bill if the expansion of telehealth technologies extended to the prescription of controlled substances (i.e., medications that can cause physical and mental dependence). When the answer was yes, I knew that I could not vote in favor of the bill. Having come from a background in the behavioral mental health arena, I know that none of the doctors I have worked with would prescribe or renew a prescription for a controlled substance (ie., narcotics), without seeing the patient in person and evaluating all aspects of their physical and mental well-being.