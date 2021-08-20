LADNER: Looking forward to Lincoln Day

There are those special moments in life when you meet someone who renews your faith in the next generation and gives you hope for the future. That is exactly what happened to me at the closing of the American Legislative Exchange Council’s Annual convention in Salt Lake City a couple of weeks ago.

One of the keynote speakers to close out the conference was a young woman named Rikki Schlott. Rikki, is a beautiful, articulate young woman who is a 21-year-old junior at New York University. Six months ago, she was just your typical college student keeping her head down and as she put it, simply trying not to get “cancelled!”

She was always quietly political, but after the pandemic hit, simply going along, to get along became impossible for her. For the first time in her young life, she saw the liberties and freedom she had always taken for granted, suddenly in question and ultimately, in jeopardy of being taken away and she found herself speaking out more and more.