LADNER: New rules make keeping the family farm more difficult

This week we traveled to Leola, South Dakota to join family and help to move my husband’s sister and brother-in-law from their family ranch of over 65 years to their new place in the big city of Aberdeen. It is pretty much a given, in this culture, that when the time comes, you move to town. The family either sells the farm or the children take over and maintain the family enterprise. If the new proposed soil reassessments are implemented, it will become even more difficult for our family farms and ranches to survive, or be handed down to the next generation.
South Dakota’s largest industry is Agriculture and we need to protect it and ensure that it thrives and remains family owned. But, more about that later.
It has definitely been a difficult time watching the process of these amazing people make the transition from hard working ranchers who have worked the same land for over 65 years, and have invested all their strength, resources, and energy into the land, to retired and become city dwellers. Their boys and spouses traveled from Colorado, and Aberdeen to help with the move, along with siblings from Eudora, Kansas and Hot Springs, South Dakota. Watching the resolve in their eyes, as they were forced to acknowledge that it is simply time, wasn’t easy. My husband reminded me that this is actually a time for celebration! These amazing people have not only worked hard, they have honored the land, helped their neighbors, and worshiped their God with unfailing consistency and dedication.
As you can imagine, this could have easily turned into a sad event, but we had a plan. Bobby and I decided to bring the party to the party, so to speak. We ordered German potato salad from the Alpine Inn in Hill City. They make an amazing authentic German potato salad that tastes just like their Aunt Iona made way back when. Then as we traveled, we gathered German sausage from Eureka, Hosmer, and Long Lake South Dakota for a traditional sausage cook-off. Well, traditional according to our family. We all gathered at their new home in town to help unpack boxes and hang pictures. All the hard work was rewarded with the delicious smells and tastes of the sausage cook-off. Anyone who knows anything, knows that no German meal is complete without Kuchen. For those of you who may not have had Kuchen, it is a delicious custard pie with a very thin crust and usually includes a layer of fruit. Having said that, my favorite is sugar kuchen (no fruit). Needless to say, all were satisfied, and no one left sad, hungry or disappointed!
All-in-all, it was an amazing day filled with stories, laughter, really delicious food and kuchen. As I looked around the room and watched their sons, daughters-in-law, brother and sister, exchange stories, laugh and argue about where the pictures should be hung around the new place, I had to smile and say to myself, this is exactly what South Dakota is all about; salt of the earth people who value family, hearth, home and respect the land, their neighbors and their God.
Representative Trish Ladner, District 30