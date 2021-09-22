LADNER: New rules make keeping the family farm more difficult

As you can imagine, this could have easily turned into a sad event, but we had a plan. Bobby and I decided to bring the party to the party, so to speak. We ordered German potato salad from the Alpine Inn in Hill City. They make an amazing authentic German potato salad that tastes just like their Aunt Iona made way back when. Then as we traveled, we gathered German sausage from Eureka, Hosmer, and Long Lake South Dakota for a traditional sausage cook-off. Well, traditional according to our family. We all gathered at their new home in town to help unpack boxes and hang pictures. All the hard work was rewarded with the delicious smells and tastes of the sausage cook-off. Anyone who knows anything, knows that no German meal is complete without Kuchen. For those of you who may not have had Kuchen, it is a delicious custard pie with a very thin crust and usually includes a layer of fruit. Having said that, my favorite is sugar kuchen (no fruit). Needless to say, all were satisfied, and no one left sad, hungry or disappointed!