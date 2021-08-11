LADNER: Persistence pays off for project

Last year at the beginning of the legislative session, Bill HB-1170 was introduced to pave Sheps Canyon Road (Prime Sponsor- Ladner, Co-Sponsors - Goodwin and Frye-Muller). This gravel county road is an inlet into the west shore of Lake Angostura recreational area run by the SD Game, Fish and Parks Department. This road is the only access to the west shore of the lake with traffic consisting of trucks, RV’s, trailers, boats and residents alike. As a result of the increased traffic, the road is in very bad shape causing safety issues to the residents and visitors using the road. The danger is exacerbated during the rainy seasons in Spring and Fall. Unfortunately, HB-1170 was defeated in the Transportation Committee hearing with a vote of 5 to 8 and was sent to the 41st day. We only have 40 days in our legislative session so basically that means the bill was thrown out. Well, that was a setback, but we didn’t stop there. Since “no” didn’t seem like a good answer, Rep. Goodwin and I carried it further. We met with the Joel Jundt, Secretary of the Department of Transportation and Secretary Kevin Robling of the Game, Fish, and Parks as well as Scott Simpson, Director of Parks and many others. In the end, they understood that the problem we were facing was a real safety issue. We let them know a new bill would be brought forward in the 2022 session and if that didn’t pass, we would need their help in order to correct the safety issues and the condition of the road. Several residents who live on Sheps Canyon Road and the Fall River Highway Superintendent also worked with us on getting this done. We met with Fall River County Commissioners, keeping them informed on our progress and asked for them to consider their financial commitment for supporting this project. It is very important for state officials to see that our county has “skin in the game” and are committed to the maintenance and upkeep of the road once repaired. That was one important point brought up during the Transportation Committee hearing that we couldn’t answer at the time.