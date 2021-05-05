LADNER: Possible impacts of the Mt. Rushmore connector trail

There are several issues facing us that are important to our communities in District 30 along with the legislative summer studies I addressed last week regarding marijuana and workforce housing.
This past Saturday afternoon we had a very lively meeting hosted by the Hill City Chamber of Commerce at Prairie Berry regarding the proposed, “Mount Rushmore Connector Trail.”
This meeting was well attended by Chamber members, local residents, state Senators, House Representatives and employees from the SD Department of Game, Fish and Parks. The Department of Game, Fish and Parks is proposing a non-motorized trail that would connect the George S. Mickelson Trail to Mount Rushmore National Memorial. The mission of this project is to enhance the Black Hills trail network by providing and encouraging recreational opportunities for non-motorized users by safely connecting the Mickelson Trail to Mount Rushmore.
The estimated cost of the project is $15 million dollars. The residents whose properties may be affected by the extension of the trail, were very concerned that they be included in the planning process going forward. They also were advocating for maintaining the rural, pristine countryside for hikers and bicycle riders without infringing on their privacy. By the end of the meeting it was evident that this was the first of many meetings to come and I will keep you posted going forward.
Another issue we need to address sooner than later is the issue of our elderly and disabled on fixed incomes who are facing the loss of their homes due to the increase in their property values. The post pandemic influx of new residents from all over the nation to the Black Hills is resulting in the increase in property values and taxes across the board. Because of the property increases, our fixed income elderly and disabled residents are struggling to pay their property taxes and run the risk of losing their homes. Property values may be escalating, but their fixed incomes are not. After meeting with officials from the Department of Revenue in April, they have agreed to meet with the County Commissioners in Fall River, and our local Legislators at the end of May to discuss any options we have and programs that are in place.
I have talked to realtors who have shared many stories about local homeowners who have had people walk up to their door and ask them if they want to sell their home. One resident in Hill City had a knock on his door and was asked by a stranger if he wanted to sell his property. He replied, “I like my home and we are quite happy here.” The man offered him $1 million dollars for his property and would pay all the associated costs. He never went inside or toured the property.
Tragically, with the inflated property prices, he could not even come close to replacing his property/lifestyle in the current market from the profits make off the sale of his home. I would encourage you ask for help from a professional before your do anything …Remember there is wisdom in the counsel of many.
Bottom line… when all is said and done, we, as a community, need to stand up and support each other whether it is outlining proposed property usage throughout our beautiful, pristine black hills or protecting our elderly and disabled living on fixed incomes.