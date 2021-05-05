LADNER: Possible impacts of the Mt. Rushmore connector trail

Another issue we need to address sooner than later is the issue of our elderly and disabled on fixed incomes who are facing the loss of their homes due to the increase in their property values. The post pandemic influx of new residents from all over the nation to the Black Hills is resulting in the increase in property values and taxes across the board. Because of the property increases, our fixed income elderly and disabled residents are struggling to pay their property taxes and run the risk of losing their homes. Property values may be escalating, but their fixed incomes are not. After meeting with officials from the Department of Revenue in April, they have agreed to meet with the County Commissioners in Fall River, and our local Legislators at the end of May to discuss any options we have and programs that are in place.

I have talked to realtors who have shared many stories about local homeowners who have had people walk up to their door and ask them if they want to sell their home. One resident in Hill City had a knock on his door and was asked by a stranger if he wanted to sell his property. He replied, “I like my home and we are quite happy here.” The man offered him $1 million dollars for his property and would pay all the associated costs. He never went inside or toured the property.