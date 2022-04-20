LADNER: Property Tax Reform, I’m on it!

As the desire to leave the urban congestion behind them, South Dakota, and especially the Black Hills has been experiencing a huge influx of people moving here from all over the United States. I understand why they would want to relocate from places that are becoming undesirable to live and raise a family. However, because of the influx of people moving here and purchasing property and homes, we are experiencing a huge increase in our property tax assessments.

This impacts all of us and in some cases, for those folks are on a fixed income, it could actually tax them out of their homes!

So, obviously, the elephant in the room is increased property taxes. My husband always asks, how do you eat an elephant? The answer is one bite at a time!

So, this past legislative session my “first bite,” was focused on HB 1039: A Grassland Tax Relief bill for the ranchers. Because of a proposed soil survey done by the Department of Revenue in conjunction with the South Dakota State University, ranchers could have been facing an increase in their property taxes of up to 300%. HB 1039 made it through the House but was defeated in the Senate Taxation Committee. My colleague, Representative Chaffee presented a campion bill, HB 1325. In this bill, the assessors were given the ability to reassess up to 20% of Class 4 soils per year and soil types would be established using the USDA and NRCS soil reports. This was a huge win for our ranchers and was successful because of the public outcry and the momentum garnered by HB 1039. HB 1325 passed through the House and the Senate and was signed into law by Governor Noem.

Second bite? This past legislative session we also raised the limits on the income level and property values for the elderly and disabled to qualify for a property tax freeze. The bill was signed into law by Governor Noem.

So, you might ask, what’s the third bite? Bite number three is a pretty big bite, property taxes for residential, business property, ranches, and farms. As many of you know, I am on the Executive Board and during the interim between sessions, the Executive Board conducts summer studies that delve deeper into issues facing the state. Each year legislators are asked to submit suggestions for the interim studies. Last year for example, we conducted studies on workforce housing and marijuana. There was some great legislation introduced as a result of those studies. This year I requested that we conduct a study that looks into the property tax issue. The topic was approved by the Executive Board, and I have been nominated to chair the study. We will be meeting in Pierre next week to clarify the topic, the scope of the study and assign legislators to participate in the statewide the study.

South Dakota has never faced growth like this in the history of our state.

With this growth, there are going to be new issues that arise that we will have to face and solve. Right now, increased property tax is the critical issue facing our citizens, and one that needs to be addressed. I am anxious to roll up my sleeves and get to work for you!

Representative Trish Ladner, District 30

