LADNER: Putting the session to bed

We have almost put the 97th Session of the legislative session to bed so to speak. On March 28 we will head back to Pierre for “Veto Day” where we will be presented with the bills that the Governor has vetoed, and we will have the opportunity, as a legislature, to veto her decision.

For a veto to succeed, it needs a two-thirds vote from all members of the legislature.

This legislature session has been like no other. We have made decisions on allocating an inordinate amount of dollars; weighing the highest and best use for our people and for the state as a whole. You wouldn’t believe the full court press from the lobbyists who were out in full force trying to educate us and influence our vote. At times, I’d have more than eight people standing at my desk trying to persuade my opinion and make their case and several more waiting in the hallway to talk to me. All were saying that my vote was the deciding vote. I finally told them all that I only have one vote. No one’s vote is greater than another’s and I was going to vote for what was best for South Dakota and the people in District 30.

I would be remiss if I didn’t tell you how much I appreciate you and your emails to me during session. It is important for me to stay connected to all of you at home while I am in Pierre.

A great example of this was the Game, Fish and Parks bill for the expansion of Custer State Park. I had over 1,500 emails from you asking me to protect the integrity of our Black Hills. Frankly, I was in total agreement. I ran for the House to help to protect our way of life. I also want to give a big shout out and thank you to the private RV/campground owners who came to Pierre to testify before the committees. Your voice really makes a difference when legislators can put a real face to real life circumstances.

We also addressed the Game, Fish, and Parks riffle range proposal for Meade County. Another tough one. I realize that there is a need for a gun range to help train law enforcement, Ellsworth Air Force Base, as well as programs for the youth, however, the residents and ranchers from District 29 and District 30 testified during committee that they did not want it and my vote needed to respect their recommendations for their community.

This has been a year where we have all been stretched in every direction possible.

A few weeks ago my husband and I received news that one of our dearest friends who had immigrated from the Ukraine decades ago (the right way), was returning to fight for the freedom of the people. Thoughts of him and the people of the Ukraine fill my heart and my prayers. The session ended with one of my highest honors. I was invited to speak at the Catacomb Caucus; a group of Senators, Representatives, and Capitol staff members representing all faiths who meet every Wednesday morning at the Capitol at 7 a.m.

It was a special moment for me where I shared how the hand of God has worked in my life and has brought me to this place of serving and representing His people. More important to me was the opportunity to share Anton’s story and pray for Ukraine. This past week he has been in Kyiv helping people evacuate to western Ukraine. I don’t believe that this situation can simply sort itself out. Something must be done to support the people of Ukraine and the surrounding countries. Last Monday I introduced House Resolution 7005; a resolution, urging support for the people of Ukraine. I am happy to report that the resolution was passed with overwhelming supported by the members of the House. I will be forwarding the signed resolution to Representative Johnson, Senators Thune and Rounds this week.

Watching the events unfold before our eyes in Ukraine, it becomes evident that we must champion truth even when it hurts. Hold those we love close and tell them that we love them as often as we can because none of us know what tomorrow holds. God bless you and God bless the United States of America.

Representative Trish Ladner, District 30

