LADNER: Putting things into perspective

In a time when inflation is hitting all of us in our pocketbooks, making our disposable cash non-existent, national safety concerns are at an all-time high, and property taxes are skyrocketing, I have to admit that it was unbelievably refreshing to attend the Edgemont, High School’s play last Thursday evening for a performance of, “Chateau Le Roach,” or as we in America would say, the House of the Cockroach.

It seems that the hotel has a “slight” cockroach problem (to say the least). The play was directed by Suzanne Hollenbeck, Becky Harding and Scott Corbett and was not only entertaining, but hysterical! The audience was comprised of locals from Edgemont and surrounding towns that included parents, grandparents and friends who turned out in force to support a truly amazing cast of talented students. The actors displayed an amazing level of humor, with many, many, many “look-a-like” cockroaches crawling the walls (attached by fishing line ... I hope). I must say, it was one of the most entertaining and enjoyable plays I have attended in a very long time. I still smile when I think about it!

We often talk about how special the Black Hills are in reference to the monuments, streams, restaurants, trails, parks, and lakes. We rarely talk about the families and children that help to make and define what actually makes our communities special and unique: our children, the hope for our future!

For years my husband and I have attended the summer dinner theatre events in Edgemont that are held in the old auction barn. If you have not attended, it’s a “must do” this summer. Just an FYI, you can either attend the dinner theatre with a reservation for a steak dinner with all the fixings or you can arrive later and sit in the gallery and enjoy popcorn and the play. This amazing summer production that is spearheaded by Mark and Suzanne Hollenbeck, as well as the local community has apparently spilled over into the high school production. Most of the cast has been performing at the summer dinner house for years and it shows! I told Superintendent Farley that the talent of these young people in Edgemont is like a secret “honey hole” in the Black Hills and we need to continue to support and promote this local treasure going forward.

Bottom line, I watched as this group of amazing high students worked very hard to create a moment in time, to entertain us, make us laugh and help us to forget, if even for a moment, the issues we all might be facing going forward.

I can’t remember when I have enjoyed a play, been more entertained and laughed so much in a very long time. It really felt good. You know, laughter tends to put “things” into perspective, doesn’t it? It also makes us see what is really important and helps us to tune out the noise. Please join me in filtering out the “noise” and keeping what is really important in front of us.

Representative Trish Ladner, District 30

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0