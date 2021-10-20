LADNER: Removing roadblocks for area ranchers

But, the legislature has given our directors of equalization all the tools that are needed to address this problem. With the passage of the productivity valuation system, we’ve got all the tools to fix it.” In 2016 the Ag Land Task Force Committee introduced a similar bill, SB 4. It had enthusiastic bi-partisan support, but once again, DOR asked them to table the bill because the new soil reassessment formula and tax tables would fix everything within two years.

Well, that was 6 years ago! At this time, producers are still waiting for a solution. During the 2022 Legislative session Senator Castleberry and I will introduce a Grassland Tax Relief Bill, Ladner/Castleberry Draft Bill 50 in an effort to mitigate the inequities in ag land valuation for property tax purposes. The bill, in a nutshell, identifies the actual use of the land stating; “If the land has been used as grassland for 20 or more years, it shall remain grassland.” In other words, the land that ranchers have utilized as grassland for 100, 50 or at least 20 years, could not be reassessed as cropland protecting our natural grasslands for generations to come.