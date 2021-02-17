LADNER: State needs more time to regulate medical marijuana

1. It sets all policy regulating medical marijuana without any debate or stakeholder involvement.

2. IM 26 omits necessary rules to implement a complete program and does not address taxing medical marijuana products, regulating forms of product as well as integration of licensing (and more).

3. Should IM 26's permission to grow marijuana at home be allowed?

4. Will there be significant policy consideration for health, public safety, research, workforce, education, growers and others?

5. What should product management parameters be? Should such management be done at the local or state level?

6. What testing is necessary for safe human consumption and who should conduct testing and how is the dosage regulated?

I recently spoke with a local physician in length about this. As a physician, she is reluctant to prescribe medical marijuana as currently outlined in IM 26 because there are no mechanisms in place to measure dosage or potency levels of the product. She would not be able to regulate the dosage for her patients on a consistent basis and would not prescribe medical marijuana for her patients at this time.