LADNER: Stay engaged with the legislative process

Well, last week HB1039 the grassland protection bill was heard by the Senate Taxation Committee. Unfortunately, the bill didn’t pass the Senate Taxation Committee and we literally went down in flames.

Ranchers from all over the state had come to the capital yet one more time to stand and voice their support for the bill. However, the sponsor’s presentation and proponent testimonies were limited to 20 minutes. The opponent testimony was allowed considerably longer time. With no rebuttal, or discussion, it was obvious to everyone in the room that the decision about the bill had been made before the bill or the testimony had even been heard. The silver lining is that we got the bill further through the process this year than the bill has ever gone before.

Just like one of the ranchers said, "Next year will be a better year!” There has been such overwhelming support from the community, news outlets and the ranchers in support of this bill and I want to thank you all from the bottom of my heart.

We finished the week strong voting on many, many bills and on Saturday I attended a cracker-barrel in Wall. I have loved representing Wall as part of District 30. However, with the new redistricting, Wall and the surrounding area became part of District 27. It was a great opportunity for Senator Red Dawn Foster, Representative Liz May and Representative Peri Pourier from District 27 joined Representative Goodwin and myself in a combined, cracker-barrel: A handing off of the baton, so to speak.

It was a great conversation that covered many topics. At one point Representative May asked the people what their four most important issues were? The general consensus was that they are concerned with quality of life, security, fair taxation, and individual liberty. I couldn’t agree more!

We also discussed the inordinate amount of federal dollars (more money) that is on its way to South Dakota. $2.5 billion dollars on top of the COVID and ARPA dollars we have already received. There is a boatload of federal money coming into the state and even though we cannot send it back, we have to spend it responsibly and concentrate on how this money can benefit South Dakota. Make no mistake about it, the distribution of these federal funds will shape South Dakota going forward.

If we manage the funds strategically, we can make infrastructure improvements to our roads, bridges, and dams that are in some cases, at an emergency level. Other than those urgent repairs, I believe that we need to slow down the spending and earmark critical projects. Other than that, I would like us to save every dollar of this federal money that we can.

It may be the last allotment of federal money that we, as a state, receive going forward. We just don’t know.

It is never fun to talk about finances, but as legislators, it is our job to inform you, our constituents what is at stake here, and in turn, communicate to Pierre what your priorities are. We need to keep our eye on the ball and treat this money in a reasonable and responsible way.

In light of the global political turmoil we now find ourselves in, we as citizens need to become more involved in the process. Did you know that there is only about 1% of our population who are actually paying attention to what is happening in Pierre and in Washington DC? This upcoming election is going to be more important than ever. We need to fight for who represents us in Pierre and in DC. It is going to take every citizen to actively pay attention, and to be 100% engaged in the process. Our future depends on it!

Representative Trish Ladner, District 30

