LADNER: Supporting the people of Ukraine

For the past two weeks we have watched and listened to horrific events as they unfold in the Ukraine. The most disturbing to me is the lack of support from the UN, NATO, or the United States. The United Nations (UN) was founded in 1945 after the Second World War by 51 countries committed to maintaining international peace and security, developing friendly relations among nations, and promoting social progress, better living standards and human rights.

The North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) was created in 1949 by the United States, Canada, and several Western European nations to provide collective security against the Soviet Union. They were never going to allow another man like Hitler to wield his power, and perform massive destruction and atrocities ever again. At this point of the invasion, I have to ask are we doing enough? Why are we still purchasing oil imports from Russia to the tune of $74 million dollars a day? We have been fossil fuel independent before and can easily be once again. We simply need to reactivate the Keystone Pipeline. I for one, am not a fan of financing Russia’s invasion of other free nations! Who is next?

We have a wonderful friend who immigrated from the Ukraine decades ago with his family. They did it the right way. They did it so that their family and children could thrive and have the freedom to realize their dreams. You see, they weren’t satisfied with their “bowl of oatmeal,” everyday. They wanted more and they knew that they could have that life here in the United States. He is passionate about America and about the freedom we all enjoy and would fight for America.

Ten days ago we got a text from him telling us that he was heading over to Ukraine to, and I quote, “clean his motherland from enemies.” He said goodbye to his wife and children and headed over to Ukraine via Istanbul and then Prague to fight against Russian President Vladimir Putin and his large military forces that invaded the sovereign nation of Ukraine. There has been little-to-no assistance from other sovereign nations apart from weapons, financial aid, and the imposition of economic sanctions. The people of Ukraine and my friend have waged a herculean effort to protect their homeland and to repel the Russian invasion.

I didn’t know that the Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, was the great grandson of a Jewish Holocaust victim, but it makes sense after observing his unfaltering strength, hope for his struggling nation, and his determination to stay in Ukraine, with his family, and fight for his beloved country. He has withstood multiple attempts on his life and turned down offers of evacuation with the quip, “I need ammunition, not a ride!”

Last week, as I sat at my desk on the floor of the House, I was thinking about all the other Representatives who have sat at this desk over the last 97 legislative sessions; good, hardworking people who did their utmost to make the best decisions possible for their children, towns, and our state. I was pondering what I could do to help the Ukrainian people from here in South Dakota. Many South Dakotans have friends and relatives in Ukraine, and we all want to honor the valiant effort of Ukrainians to confront the invading army and preserve and protect the country they love.

This week I will be introducing a Resolution by the House of Representatives urging support for the Ukrainian people. Here is a small excerpt of the Resolution:

THEREFORE, BE IT RESOLVED, by the House of Representatives of the Ninety-Seventh Legislature of the State of South Dakota, that the House stands with the people of Ukraine during this desperate time and strongly urges the United States Government to utilize all political, diplomatic, and military means to support and strengthen the defense of Ukraine, as the battle for Ukrainian lives and liberties continues.

God bless the Ukraine and God bless the United States of America!

Representative Trish Ladner, District 30

