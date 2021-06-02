LADNER: The American Rescue Plan's impact on District 30

On May 10, the U.S. Department of the Treasury announced the launch of the Coronavirus State and Local Fiscal Recovery Funds, established by the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021. The bill passed the House by a vote of 219–212 on February 27 and was signed into law by President Biden on March 11, 2021, which was the first anniversary of COVID-19 being declared a pandemic by the World Health Organization.

This a $1.9 trillion economic stimulus bill when implemented, provides $350 billion in emergency funding for state, local, territorial, and Tribal governments. Treasury also released details on the way funds can be used to respond to acute pandemic-response needs: fill revenue shortfalls among state and local governments, and support the communities and populations hardest-hit by the COVID-19 crisis. Eligible state, territorial, metropolitan city, county, and Tribal governments will be able to access funding directly from the Treasury Department in order to assist communities as they recover from the pandemic and bring back jobs.

The plan also included a third round of Economic Impact Payments, Child Tax Credits, Homeowners Assistance Fund, Emergence Rental Assistance, State Small Business Credit Initiative, Employee Retention Credit and Paid Leave Credit Programs, and Unemployment Compensation... and a partridge in a pear tree!