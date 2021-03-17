LADNER: The end of a session unlike any other

A perfect example of this is SB 177 - The Home School Initiative. As you know, I support Homeschool 100%. I have spent hours talking with our district superintendents, educators, and local homeschool parents, gathering as much information as I could. That input, along with the testimony in committee and on the floor of the House, helped to solidify my stand on the issue. Bottom line, this bill was not written well and here were many discrepancies between what would be required of the homeschool student versus the public-school student. Because I believe first and foremost in limited government and the best interest of our children, within our specific communities, this should have remained a local issue, not a state law.

Last Wednesday, the second to the last day of session, the House legislators came together and voted to elect the members of the Executive Board (EBoard). The Executive Board is a leadership position that oversees Legislative Research Council personnel, summer study groups and many other administrative functions between the time the Legislature recesses at the end of session in March and reconvenes in January.