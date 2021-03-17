LADNER: The end of a session unlike any other

What an amazing session!
I have been told that this was a session like none other and quite frankly, I believe them! How many times has a pandemic collided with an influx of federal “one-time dollars” that we can’t give back?
We, as a state, had the phenomenal opportunity to sock away some savings and fund infrastructure and innovative industry investments for our state. Not only did we have an inordinate amount of money to allocate, but there were over 500 bills introduced this session, all to be considered, debated and voted upon within the 38-day session.
The only requirement is to come out at the end of session with a balanced budget. Quite a daunting task, but one that is accomplished every session largely because of the hard work of our Appropriations Committee. How many other states can say that?
Many of the issues we faced this year were full of passion and conviction on both sides of the issues. Governor Noem told us at the new legislators luncheon with her in February that, “our job as your Representative, is to take all of the information we have researched, facts & testimony presented in committee and on the floor, along with our constituent’s feedback and cast the best and most informed vote for everyone living within our district. That’s why we were voted into office to represent you. After you cast your vote, it is then your responsibility to go back home and explain why we voted the issues the way we did.’’
A perfect example of this is SB 177 - The Home School Initiative. As you know, I support Homeschool 100%. I have spent hours talking with our district superintendents, educators, and local homeschool parents, gathering as much information as I could. That input, along with the testimony in committee and on the floor of the House, helped to solidify my stand on the issue. Bottom line, this bill was not written well and here were many discrepancies between what would be required of the homeschool student versus the public-school student. Because I believe first and foremost in limited government and the best interest of our children, within our specific communities, this should have remained a local issue, not a state law.
Last Wednesday, the second to the last day of session, the House legislators came together and voted to elect the members of the Executive Board (EBoard). The Executive Board is a leadership position that oversees Legislative Research Council personnel, summer study groups and many other administrative functions between the time the Legislature recesses at the end of session in March and reconvenes in January.
This board consists of the Leadership from both the Senate and House and equal representation from each chamber. I decided to throw my name into the hat for one of the 5 open positions. We had 14 seasoned, experienced legislators running and 2 freshmen legislators of which I was one. It is my honor to tell you that I was voted onto the EBoard by my peers. A huge privilege and a great honor as a Freshman legislator. My thanks to my district mate Representative Tim Goodwin and new friend, Representative Lana Greenfield from District 2 for supporting me in campaigning for this position and all those who voted for me.
Do you realize that District 30 now has two legislators in leadership representing you? Rep. Tim Goodwin is a Whip and I am now on the Legislative EBoard. We are an amazing team, working hard for an amazing community of people!! I am truly honored.
Trish Ladner, Representative District 30