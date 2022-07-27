LADNER: Time to catch up

There has been so much going on since we last touched base. It is policy that the newspapers don’t publish articles from legislators a few weeks prior to the primary election. I totally get that, but the work didn’t stop, and it is time to catch up!! So, let’s get to it!

First of all, thank you for supporting me in the primary election. I have told many of you that there is so much more to be done, not only for District 30, but for South Dakota and I appreciate the opportunity to continue “our” work together in Pierre.

With a lot to catch up on, I don’t quite know where to begin. So let’s start with the fun filled 4th of July celebrations. What fun we had being in the parades in Hill City, Hot Springs, and the Custer Gold Discovery Days celebrations. In Custer I was honored to follow the Veteran Color Guard led by Don Ackerman and his group of heroes with flags flying! It was amazing! The streets were lined 10 deep with families and children who were so excited that they were jumping up and down, hugging each other and chasing the taffy that we tossed out by the handfuls .... which by the way, was the highlight for me! I quickly realized that many of the locals who lined the streets, were joined by others from all over America, all enjoying the home-town American parade. The celebrations renewed my belief that all of us (collectively), long for the same thing; wholesome values and a safe environment to raise our families. South Dakota is a breath of fresh air to those visiting from the other states who find themselves steeped in regulations, and have been incrementally losing their common-sense freedoms. I am thankful that we can still feel safe and live in this beautiful state. I believe that a big part of our sustained freedom and values in South Dakota stem from our rural culture; the rancher, grower, and strong communities that embodies our way of life here and allows us to raise our family, worship as we see fit, work hard, and thrive. As the AG community faces new challenges in the food supply chain, the escalating costs of diesel fuel, and fertilizer, I have faith that they will figure out how to solve these obstacles in order to continue to bring the food to our tables. It’s called Grit; to have courage and show strength of character ... something we will all need going forward.

June 21st & 22nd was spent in Pierre for the Special Session on Impeachment and on June 23-26th we traveled from Pierre to Watertown for the 68th GOP State Convention and then back to Pierre for the Property Tax Summer Study on the 27th.

Enough has been written about the impeachment and the GOP convention so I will move on to the Property Tax Study. It was a very productive meeting as the committee members heard from the Department of Revenue, Department of Education, Municipalities, and more. The goal was to lay the groundwork of what property tax protocols are currently in place in order to build upon going forward. I can safely say that the committee members came away with new knowledge and insights into the current property tax system that is in place. Our next property tax study meeting is August 22nd in Pierre. At this meeting we will be hearing from County Commissioners and Directors of Equalization from east and west river. In the afternoon we will begin to examine other state’s property tax models. There will be a public comment segment at the end of the day. You can view the agenda on-line at sdlegislature.gov. As always, the meetings are open to the public and all are welcome to attend. If you would like to attend in person or join via Teams or phone, call LRC to register at 605. 773.3251.

I look forward to serving District 30 and being your commonsense voice in Pierre once again! More to follow!

Representative Trish Ladner, District 30