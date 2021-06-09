LADNER: Update on IM-26 implementation

This past Wednesday, I attended the Executive Board Meeting in Pierre. It is an amazing honor to have been elected by my peers in the House to the Executive Board and I take my role very seriously. Being on the Board, allows me to stay informed and up to date on the most important, crucial issues and then pass that information along to you.

Many of you have contacted me asking where we stand on the implementation of IM-26. As many of you know IM-26 passed with 70% approval by the voters. The measure is effective July 1, 2021 with a 120-day window to get dispensaries set up, finalize protocols and rules. Perhaps the most timely and informative report of the day came from the Kim Malsam-Rysdon, Secretary of Health and Jim Terwilliger, Secretary of Revenue regarding where we are in the process of establishing the protocols, requirements, and implementation of IM-26.

Here is what we learned. The South Dakota Department of Health (SDDOH) is the lead state agency to implement the medical marijuana program. Part of the extensive requirements IM-26 (per SDCL 34:20G) include:

• Registration of “establishments”, which includes cultivators, manufacturers, and dispensaries

• The development of criteria for applicants to qualify