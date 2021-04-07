LADNER: Veto day leads to executive orders

I’m sure that by now, you have read all about the ins-and-outs of the day. Frankly, the day left me wondering what is the legislative body for? If we, as elected legislators, vet bills in committee, that pass the scrutiny of the House and the Senate, only to be overridden by an executive order, why are we here? After we voted against the Governor’s Style and Form changes, the dominos began to fall. There was a lot of back and forth between the Governor and Leadership while the legislators waited for hours. Finally, late afternoon the Senate adjourned rendering whatever we did in the House irrelevant. Subsequently, the Governor issued two executive orders:

Executive order #1 directed the State Department of Education to enforce rules allowing only females based on their biological sex at birth, to participate girl’s & women’s sports. Executive Order #2 suggested that the Board of Regents “should” (not shall), enforce rules allowing only females based on their biological sex at birth, to participate in girl’s and women’s sports.