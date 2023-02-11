It’s hard to believe that as of this week, we are officially half way through the 2023 legislative session in Pierre. It has been an interesting session so far. We have an amazing new group of House members (43% are new this year) and I am enjoying working together with them in a professional manner. My district mate Dennis Krull and I are working hard in the House to ensure that you are well represented in Pierre!

The session began quickly with the introduction of SB 41. This bill referred to the infrastructure bill that we passed last session and was signed into law by the governor. The bill provided grants and loans for “ground down” infrastructure (i.e., sewer, water, gas, curbs, gutters, etc), and stipulated that the funding of the grants and loans would occur through the South Dakota Housing Authority. SB 41 simply created a new cost center for the funding of the grants and loans to be distributed by the SD Housing Authority. The good news is that our smaller communities (under 50,000 in population), will have access to 70% of the funds and can access both grants and loans that will help them to improve and grow our smaller communities. The remaining 30% can be applied for by larger communities (over 50,000 in population) and can access either grants or loans (not both). I want to thank Mayor Bob Brown of Custer, Jeff Prior, of Dakota Greens Nursery, representing Custer’s workforce housing issues, and Andria Powers, the Executive Director of the Southern Hills Development Corporation. Their input and feedback were invaluable to me.

As you might remember, I chaired the Interim Property Tax Study this past summer made up of 15 Senators and Representatives. From that study, two bill drafts were approved by the Executive Board to move forward; SB 26 and HB 1043. SB 26 transfers three property tax relief programs, changes income requirements for certain income schedules and indexes them to inflation. I was the Prime Sponsor in the House and Senator Zikmund from District 14 was the Prime Sponsor in the Senate. The three programs are the Homestead, Paraplegic, and Elderly & Disabled tax relief programs. I am happy to announce that SB 26 passed the House and the Senate and was signed into law by the governor on February 2nd.

The second bill coming out of the summer study is HB 1043, a bill that would exempt the first $100,000 of assessed value from property taxes for the K-12 general education levy and only applies to South Dakota residents living in the home they own. I am Prime Sponsor in the House and Senator Kolbeck, District 2, is Prime Sponsor in the Senate.

So, how does it work? K-12 education is already funded by a blend of property taxes and state general funds. This plan is paid for with $70 to $80 million dollars in general funds (fiscal note pending). The schools are not affected. They will receive the same amount of dollars. There is no “shift” to agriculture or commercial property taxes. Those classes are not affected at all. HB 1043 will have no effect on counties, cities, townships, etc. So, why exempt $100,000 in value, instead of just cutting the tax rate? Good question! First of all, 100% of the money goes to South Dakota residents and would save each homeowner approximately $350 per year on property taxes. This plan means that those with less valuable homes receive a larger share of the benefit. For example, a $100,000 house gets a 100% exemption from the tax levy. A $200,000 house gets a 50% exemption, while a $1 million dollars house gets a 10% exemption. This bill has good support in both chambers as well as the support of the Retailers Association, the South Dakota Realtors Association, The South Dakota Chamber of Commerce and AARP. This bill passed the Senate unanimously, and was sent the House Taxation Committee. The bill passed House Taxation unanimously as well, and was referred to House Appropriations.

To date, there are three tax cut proposals that are under consideration:

1. Grocery Sales Tax Cut (HB 1075).

2. Property Tax Cut for Homeowners (HB 1043).

3. 4.5% General Sales Tax Cut

In Appropriations, a special subcommittee will examine all pending tax cut proposals, the impacts of the proposed tax cut and ensure that they are sustainable before moving forward with their recommendations. I expect those recommendations will happen closer to the end of February.

It is an honor to be your District 30 State Representative in Pierre. If you have any questions, please email me at trish.ladner@sdlegislature.gov

Rep. Trish Ladner, District 30