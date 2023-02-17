Now that we are in the second half of the 2023 legislative session, we are facing hard deadlines and the busiest two weeks of session, investing long days and evenings in order to ensure that, as mandated in our constitution, we present a balanced budget by the end of session.

This week all policy bills had to be out of committee by Tuesday, and Crossover Day was Wednesday. Just a little tidbit, on Crossover Day, it is tradition that everyone in the House wears black to honor the bills that have “died,” or in other words, bills that have been sent to the 41st day during the committee process.

Then on Tuesday, and Wednesday of this week, the Appropriations Committee set revenue estimates that will determine the funds available in the FY24 budget to spend and/or provide tax cuts. This is the most important topic each year, in terms of real impact on South Dakotans.

The previous week we voted on some very important social and economic issues. Two of the bills voted on were HB 1080 and HB 1133.

HB 1080: An Act to prohibit certain medical and surgical interventions on minor patients. This bill would prohibit the prescription of puberty blockers or suppressants, gender-affirming surgery and cross-sex hormones for children that are seeking to change [their] biological sex until they are18 years or older. This bill passed the Senate and the House and was signed by the Governor Monday.

HB 1133: An Act to provide that a company transporting carbon dioxide by pipeline is not a common carrier. The purpose of this bill was to define exactly what a “common carrier” is and is not. The definition of a common carrier is, “the transportation of an article of trade or commerce, something of use, advantage, or value.” The privately held company is proposing to run a pipeline from Iowa through South Dakota with the final destination in North Dakota where carbon dioxide will be sequestered underground in a gel state and not useable in the future. There were a couple of other red flags that came up as I learned about this project. I met with the pipeline representatives; I was told that all their fundraising efforts had been done by a company in South Korea. I asked how much of a financial stake do they have in this project? I was told that the South Korean company is a 10% stakeholder. There were also discussions about the possibility of this private entity evoking eminent domain when procuring land from landowners. I am not in favor of foreign investors in South Dakota and I believe that we need to safeguard against foreign investors purchasing our land and protect the rights of South Dakotan landowners. The consensus of the House members was that in this instance, the pipeline is not a common carrier. HB 1133 passed out of the House with 39 yeas, 31 nays. However, the Senate Commerce and Energy Committee sent it to the 41st day on Thursday.

We have some cracker-barrels coming up over the next couple of weeks: Hot Springs on Saturday, Feb. 18 and then in Custer and Hill City on Saturday, Feb. 25. I’m sure we will have more to catch up then.

It is an honor to be your District 30 State Representative in Pierre. If you have any questions, please email me at trish.ladner@sdlegislature.gov.

Rep. Trish Ladner, District 30