LADNER: Working across different areas of government

Last Friday, I had the opportunity to attend the Black Hills Association of County Commissioners for their countywide meeting hosted by the Oglala Lakota County at the Prairie Wind Casino. We had the honor of meeting with tribal officials including Close to Earth (Kevin Killer) Oglala Sioux Tribe President and Representative, Peri Pourier, from District 27. Close to Earth, a former state representative, encouraged our rural areas to work together as good neighbors and build rural South Dakota together.

I appreciated their warm welcome, and support. This was a great opportunity to meet with our west river commissioners and get their insight and feedback on the current issues facing all of our county’s west river. Several issues were addressed including the new soil survey in relation to agricultural re-assessments and the American Rescue Plan Act funds.

Stacey Martin from Fall River County, Geological Information Systems (GIS) Coordinator presented and excellent overview of information to the commissioners and guests regarding the flaws in the state’s new reassessment formula and how it drives tax assessments up higher than we have seen in over a decade. In a nutshell, the state’s new formula moves damaged soil over to cropland status doubling and, in some cases, tripling the value of the land and the rate it is taxed at.