LADNER: Working out the bugs on grassland tax changes

There has always been a difference between the soils East River and West River. As an example, in East River, Brown County takes an average of three to five acres of grassland per cow/calf. In Walworth County it takes an average of 10 acres per cow/calf. However, West River, the average is 30 to 40 acres per cow/calf and up to 60 acres per cow/calf in the Edgemont area of Fall River County. Quite a difference! The settlers who came to South Dakota in the late 1800’s learned their lesson when they tried to farm the land West River. Without the rainfall needed to produce crops, the topsoil was blown away by the prairie winds and the land was scarred. This scarring still exists today. We recognize that there is irrigated crop land West River, however, it is a very small part of the total land mass in the West River region.

Up until now, any legislation or potential solutions presented seem to have been met, in my opinion, with the kick-it-down the road mentality. With the newly proposed soil reassessment, we don’t have the luxury of doing that anymore. Our ranchers could be facing a tax increase of between 280 to 300%. Many ranchers have told us that their family ranches, that have been operating for 100+ years, may not be able to survive the increase. I’ve been asked, “how do I survive this type of increase and still be able to hold on and pass the land down to my children?”